Former Nottingham Forest trainee David Morgan joined Accrington in February last year

Accrington Stanley midfielder David Morgan has agreed a one-year extension to his contract at the League One club.

Morgan, 27, who has featured 17 times in all competitions for Stanley this season, extends his stay until the summer of 2024.

"Since I came in, I've really enjoyed myself and it was a no-brainer to extend my contract for another year," the former Southport player said.

Morgan is yet to score for John Coleman's side in 33 appearances.