Mark Cooper was appointed as Barrow boss in May 2021 after leaving Forest Green Rovers

Barrow manager Mark Cooper has been given an eight-game touchline ban from the Football Association for comments he made to a female assistant referee.

The FA says the 53-year-old "used abusive and/or insulting words" to Helen Edwards during his side's League Two game against Exeter last August, which included a reference to gender.

Cooper, who denied the allegations, has also been fined £3,000.

"Mark is obviously disappointed by the decision," a club statement said.

"Neither he nor the club have yet received the reasons for the decision, which will be considered with a view to appeal in due course."

Cooper was sent off by referee Andrew Kitchen for the apparent comments he made to Edwards in the 91st minute of the match on 17 August.

He must also attend a face-to-face education course.

"It was alleged that the manager [Cooper] used abusive and/or insulting words in the 91st minute, which are contrary to FA Rule E3.1, and that these words constitute an 'aggravated breach', as defined in FA Rule E3.2 as they included a reference, whether express or implied, to gender," an FA statement said.

"Mark Cooper denied these allegations but an independent Regulatory Commission subsequently found them to be proven and imposed his sanctions, which remain subject to appeal, after reviewing the available evidence.

"The written reasons for their decisions will be published in due course."

Barrow are 20th in League Two, five points clear of the relegation zone, and face Exeter at St James Park on Saturday.