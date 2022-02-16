Last updated on .From the section England

Wolves skipper Conor Coady (right) will be hoping to be part of Gareth Southgate's squad for the matches at Molineux

England's next two home Uefa Nations League matches - against Italy and Hungary - will be played at Wolves' Molineux Stadium in June.

The game against Italy will be played behind closed doors following the unrest at the Euro 2020 final, when the two countries met at Wembley.

England play Italy on Saturday, 11 June before Hungary visit on Tuesday, 14 June. Both games kick off at 19:45 BST.

"We very much enjoy taking the squad on the road," said boss Gareth Southgate.

It will be the first time Wolverhampton has hosted a match involving the England senior men's team since December 1956.

England were ordered by Uefa to play one senior men's match without fans as a punishment for the unrest last June.

As well as Italy and Hungary, Southgate's side have also been drawn alongside Germany in Nations League Group A3.

The Three Lions start with a trip to Hungarian capital Budapest on Saturday, 4 June (17:00 BST) before taking on Germany in Munich on Tuesday, 7 June (19:45 BST).

The Nations League group stages will be completed in September before the 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar begin in November.