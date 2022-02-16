Last updated on .From the section European Football

Atletico Madrid have lost three of their last six games at home in all competitions

Atletico Madrid's poor form continued as the La Liga champions were beaten by bottom club Levante on Wednesday.

Gonzalo Melero scored the only goal of the game in the second half, driving home from the middle of the box.

Angel Correa thought he had equalised in stoppage time with a stunning overhead kick, but it was ruled out for a foul.

Mickael Malsa then almost added a spectacular second for Levante but his shot from the halfway line hit the bar.

There was more drama to come in the final seconds when Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak headed wide of the post from a set-piece.

The defeat was Atletico's sixth in 10 league matches and leaves them fifth, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Diego Simeone's side will now hope for a morale-boosting result at Osasuna on Saturday before they host Manchester United in a Champions League last-16 first-leg game next Wednesday.