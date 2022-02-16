Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manager Sarina Wiegman calls on England players to 'make everyone proud'

Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy will not join up with the England squad for the Arnold Clark Cup.

The 23-year-old, who has seven caps, was named in England's 24-strong squad for the round-robin tournament.

But she will continue to work on her rehabilitation with Arsenal after missing Friday's 0-0 draw with Women's Super League title rivals Chelsea.

That leaves England with 23 players for Thursday's Arnold Clark Cup opener against Canada in Middlesbrough.

There are no plans for coach Sarina Wiegman to call up a replacement to the squad.

England also play Spain in Norwich (20 February) and Germany in Wolverhampton (23 February).