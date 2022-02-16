Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Referee Peter Bankes sent off Brighton defender Lewis Dunk after looking at the pitchside monitor

Manchester United have been charged with failing "to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" in their win over Brighton.

The charge relates to an incident in the 53rd minute, when United players surrounded the referee after Lewis Dunk's challenge on Anthony Elanga.

Peter Bankes initially booked Dunk but sent off the Brighton captain after being told to consult the pitchside monitor by VAR Jarred Gillett.

United have until Monday to respond.

After the game, Brighton manager Graham Potter said: "It was a yellow card live. [Brighton defender] Adam Webster was on the cover and it was not clear and obvious he can't get there, so I don't understand the intervention.

"Once [the referee] goes to the screen, there is only one outcome."

On the behaviour of United's players, Potter added: "I don't blame them. They have to do their bit for their team.

"You need the referee and VAR to make decisions outside of any external calls."

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes was booked for the part he played in United's protests.