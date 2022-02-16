Last updated on .From the section Crewe

John Bowler was "humbled" by his award of an MBE in 2015 for services to football

Former Crewe Alexandra chairman John Bowler MBE has died, just two days after marking his 85th birthday.

Bowler first joined the Alex board at Gresty Road in 1980 before becoming chairman in 1987.

In his time in charge, Crewe enjoyed success under manager Dario Gradi, reaching English football's second tier in 1997 before spending eight of the next nine seasons there.

He served as chairman until March 2021, when he resigned at the age of 84.

That came following the publication of the Sheldon report into historical sexual abuse in football, which affected Crewe players, after which Bowler said he was "deeply appalled and sorry" at the way the players and their families had suffered.

The report criticised Crewe for not doing more to prevent the crimes by their former coach Barry Bennell.

Bowler was honoured at the Football League Awards in 2014 with a 'Contribution to League Football Award' - and was awarded the MBE in 2015 for his services to football.

'Sad day for the Alex'

Graham McGarry - BBC Radio Stoke's Crewe reporter since 1988

It's a very sad day for Crewe Alexandra FC and all those connected to the club.

John was a chairman who knew his football inside out - and his working relationship with the manager Dario Gradi was the most successful period in the club's history.

His leadership qualities played a huge part in the club gaining promotion six times.

The Alex also won the Johnstone's Paint Trophy at Wembley under his chairmanship.