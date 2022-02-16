Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lucy Quinn scored her first Republic of Ireland goal to equalise against Poland

The Republic of Ireland fought back from a goal down to beat Poland 2-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Pinitar Cup in Spain.

After a goalless first-half Poland took the lead though Paulina Dudek after Niamh Fahey, winning her 100th cap, was penalised for handball in the area.

However the Republic hit back thanks to goals by Birmingham City duo Lucy Quinn and Louise Quinn to secure the win.

Vera Pauw's side will face either Russia or Hungary in the last four.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Dudek opened the scoring on 49 minutes after Fahey, captaining the Republic as she hit a century of caps, was adjudged to have handled the ball in the penalty area.

However, Birmingham forward Quinn equalised on 66 minutes when she cut in on her left foot and curled an effort into the far corner from the edge of the area.

The comeback was complete when namesake and club team-mate Quinn powered home a header from Katie McCabe's cross on 75 minutes.

The Republic await the winner of Russia and Hungary in Saturday's semi-final.