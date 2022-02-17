Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Taffs Well were founder members of the Cymru South in 2019

Three clubs from the second tier will be aiming to upset Cymru Premier sides in the weekend's JD Welsh Cup quarter final ties.

Cymru South side Taffs Well are away at the Cymru Premier's second placed side Penybont in the early kick-off.

Guilsfield of the Cymru North travel to face Cymru Premier leaders The New Saints, seven-time winners of the competition and the 2019 winners.

Connah's Quay host Cymru North side Colwyn Bay with Bala at home to Aberystwyth.

Taffs Well, currently seventh in the second tier, have beaten Abergavenny Town, Goytre United, Llantwit Major and Buckley Town to reach the last eight.

Craig Sampson's men face a tough task against Rhys Griffiths' Penybont, who have lost only once in nine league games.

Penybont are currently second in the Cymru Premier and the club, formed in 2012 when Bridgend Town and Bryntirion Athletic merged, will be looking for a place in the last four for the first time.

Guilsfield were the last unbeaten team in the Cymru Leagues until recently - when they lost back to back games against Holywell Town.

Nathan Leonard's side are third in the Cymru North and their squad includes New Saints' record goalscorer, Greg Draper.

Draper won five Welsh Cups with Saints, including the last one contested in 2019 when they beat Connah's Quay 3-0 in the final.

Colwyn Bay and Guilsfield are the Cymru North's representatives in the quarter finals

Former Wales defender Steve Evans was appointed Colwyn Bay manager in January and the side have been unbeaten in four league games since he took charge.

Evans' former New Saints boss Craig Harrison guided Nomads to the season's first domestic trophy earlier this month, beating Cardiff Met on penalties in the Nathaniel MG Cup final.

But with the Nomads trailing in the league, and with the threat of an 18-point deduction hanging over them, the Welsh Cup offers their best route into Europe next season.

Bala Town host Aberystwyth Town in the all Cymru Premier tie at Maes Tegid.

Colin Caton's Bala won the Welsh Cup for the first time in their history in 2017, while Aberystwyth's only Cup win was in 1900 and beaten finalist three times including 2018.

The Lakesiders won 1-0 at Park Avenue earlier in the Cymru Premier season while Saturday's Cup tie will be followed by a league encounter at Maes Tegid a week later.