Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored three Europa League goals for Arsenal last season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is "100% ready" to play in Barcelona's Europa League knockout round play-off first leg against Napoli, says boss Xavi.

The striker has made two substitute appearances for Barca since his free transfer move from Arsenal, having last started a game on 2 December.

This is the first European tie Barca have had below the Champions League since the 2003-04 Uefa Cup.

"Aubameyang is good, and he trains really well," said Xavi.

"He's a player who can make a difference, he works well in spaces and makes good runs into the area.

"He's put in performances in recent years that have been very good. I'm very happy with him, he's working positively in our group, and he's very professional."

Barcelona dropped into the Europa League after failing to progress from a Champions League group stage for the first time since 2000.

"It's an opportunity," said Xavi. "The main objective for the season is to get into the Champions League for next year and there are two ways - finish in the top four in the league or win the Europa League.

"It is European competition and we need the fans. We are expecting a great tie and we want to go as far as possible."

The winners of the two-legged tie - a new stage of the competition this season - will go through to the last 16 and face a team who won their Europa League group.

Xavi also said "the game will be a tribute to Maradona" with the late Diego Maradona having played for both clubs. Napoli renamed their stadium the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Excluding Italian Cups, Napoli's only three major trophies came during Maradona's seven seasons at the club - two Serie A titles and a Uefa Cup.

They are only two points off the top of the Italian league this season.

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti said: "If we want to win the competition and donate a trophy to the city, we must be ready for everyone. We can't decide who we play against and when.

"We will play our game, we will not use a special tactic just because it's Barcelona. We try to play as we know. We know that in some moments we will have to defend and in others try to exploit the spaces."