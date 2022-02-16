Last updated on .From the section European Football

Leicester finished third in the Europa League group stage after losing to Napoli in December

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester City want to win the Europa Conference League despite "not realising we were in the competition".

The Foxes host Danish side Randers in the play-off round first leg after being demoted from the Europa League.

Leicester came third in their group stage after finishing below Spartak Moscow and Napoli.

Rodgers said: "Now that we're in this competition, we want to win it. We'll give everything we can to do that."

After losing their final Europa League group game 3-2 away to Napoli in December, Rodgers said he did not "even know" what the Europa Conference League was.

And he added: "I didn't realise we were in this competition. We'll embrace it."

Leicester are without a win in five matches in all competitions and sit 11th in the Premier League table - 10 points behind seventh-placed Wolves with 16 matches to go.

Winners of the inaugural Europa Conference League automatically qualify for the 2022-23 Europa League group stage.

Asked if winning the competition represented Leicester's best chance of playing in Europe next season, Rodgers said: "No. We can finish in the top seven, we have an opportunity to still do that.

"We want to finish as high as we can and if we show the level we did in the second half on Sunday [against West Ham], we can have a positive end to the season.

"That's our aim, to be in Europe."

Defender James Justin will miss the tie after being injured in last Sunday's 2-2 draw with West Ham.

Rodgers said the 23-year-old had suffered a strain and was expected to be out for two weeks.

Ricardo Pereira, who scored against the Hammers, will also not play against Randers after recently returning from a leg injury.

"As part of his plan, he's still in recovery and we'll get him ready for the weekend [away v Wolves]," added Rodgers.