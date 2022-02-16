Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Kingsley Coman scored the winning goal in the 2020 Champions League final

Six-time winners Bayern Munich needed a late Kingsley Coman equaliser to avoid a shock last-16 first-leg defeat at an impressive Red Bull Salzburg.

Winger Coman ghosted in at the far post in the 90th minute and converted following Thomas Muller's flick.

Salzburg substitute Chukwubuike Adamu had netted the opener with a delightful curling finish into the corner.

The hosts could have nicked a second at 1-0, but Karim Adeyemi's shot was saved and Adamu's follow-up was blocked.

The vibrant home side were appearing in the knockout stage of the Champions League for the first time, but did not look out of place against an often flat Bayern side.

The Bundesliga champions suffered a stunning 4-2 home loss against Bochum at the weekend and avoided back-to-back defeats for the first time since 2019.

Julian Nagelsmann's side cruised through the group stage by winning all six games, but found it difficult to deal with the youthfulness and pace of their opponents.

Salzburg, fielding the youngest average starting side in the Champions League since Ajax in 2003, took the lead on 21 minutes through Adamu's lovely effort.

Brenden Aaronson cut onto his left and forced a smart save from Sven Ulreich, while Germany international Adeyemi's effort was straight at the Bayern understudy keeper.

Bayern improved in the second half and Leroy Sane was denied by Philipp Kohn's sharp save, before Frenchman Coman drew his side level late on.