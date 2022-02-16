Match ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, FC Bayern München 1.
Six-time winners Bayern Munich needed a late Kingsley Coman equaliser to avoid a shock last-16 first-leg defeat at an impressive Red Bull Salzburg.
Winger Coman ghosted in at the far post in the 90th minute and converted following Thomas Muller's flick.
Salzburg substitute Chukwubuike Adamu had netted the opener with a delightful curling finish into the corner.
The hosts could have nicked a second at 1-0, but Karim Adeyemi's shot was saved and Adamu's follow-up was blocked.
The vibrant home side were appearing in the knockout stage of the Champions League for the first time, but did not look out of place against an often flat Bayern side.
The Bundesliga champions suffered a stunning 4-2 home loss against Bochum at the weekend and avoided back-to-back defeats for the first time since 2019.
Julian Nagelsmann's side cruised through the group stage by winning all six games, but found it difficult to deal with the youthfulness and pace of their opponents.
Salzburg, fielding the youngest average starting side in the Champions League since Ajax in 2003, took the lead on 21 minutes through Adamu's lovely effort.
Brenden Aaronson cut onto his left and forced a smart save from Sven Ulreich, while Germany international Adeyemi's effort was straight at the Bayern understudy keeper.
Bayern improved in the second half and Leroy Sane was denied by Philipp Kohn's sharp save, before Frenchman Coman drew his side level late on.
Line-ups
RB Salzburg
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 18KöhnBooked at 87mins
- 43Kristensen
- 22Solet
- 39Wöber
- 17Ulmer
- 7Capaldo
- 19Camara
- 13SeiwaldSubstituted forSucicat 80'minutes
- 11Aaronson
- 77OkaforSubstituted forAdamuat 12'minutes
- 27AdeyemiSubstituted forKjærgaardat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mantl
- 2van der Brempt
- 4Piatkowski
- 9Adamu
- 10Bernede
- 14Kjærgaard
- 16Junuzovic
- 21Sucic
- 23Simic
- 33Walke
- 37Guindo
- 44Tijani
Bayern Munich
Formation 3-2-4-1
- 26Ulreich
- 4Süle
- 5Pavard
- 21Hernández
- 6Kimmich
- 24TolissoSubstituted forSabitzerat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Sané
- 25Müller
- 9Lewandowski
- 11ComanBooked at 83mins
- 7GnabrySubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Upamecano
- 3Richards
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 14Wanner
- 18Sabitzer
- 20Sarr
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 36Früchtl
- 38Vidovic
- 40Tillman
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 29,520
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away9
- Corners
- Home5
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, FC Bayern München 1.
Post update
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Philipp Köhn (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Andreas Ulmer tries a through ball, but Rasmus Kristensen is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Nicolás Capaldo (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, FC Bayern München 1. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a headed pass.
Post update
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Junior Chukwubuike Adamu (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Booking
Philipp Köhn (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Maurits Kjærgaard replaces Karim Adeyemi.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kingsley Coman with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Rasmus Kristensen.
Post update
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Junior Chukwubuike Adamu (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Booking
Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
