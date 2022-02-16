Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg1Bayern MunichBayern Munich0

FC Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

RB Salzburg

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 18Köhn
  • 43Kristensen
  • 22Solet
  • 39Wöber
  • 17Ulmer
  • 7Capaldo
  • 19Camara
  • 13Seiwald
  • 11Aaronson
  • 77OkaforSubstituted forAdamuat 12'minutes
  • 27Adeyemi

Substitutes

  • 1Mantl
  • 2van der Brempt
  • 4Piatkowski
  • 9Adamu
  • 10Bernede
  • 14Kjærgaard
  • 16Junuzovic
  • 21Sucic
  • 23Simic
  • 33Walke
  • 37Guindo
  • 44Tijani

Bayern Munich

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 26Ulreich
  • 4Süle
  • 5Pavard
  • 21Hernández
  • 24Tolisso
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 6Kimmich
  • 11Coman
  • 7Gnabry
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 2Upamecano
  • 3Richards
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 14Wanner
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Roca
  • 23Nianzou
  • 36Früchtl
  • 38Vidovic
  • 40Tillman
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamRB SalzburgAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry tries a through ball, but Benjamin Pavard is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).

  3. Post update

    Junior Chukwubuike Adamu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).

  5. Post update

    Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.

  7. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Brenden Aaronson (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Junior Chukwubuike Adamu.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, FC Bayern München 0. Junior Chukwubuike Adamu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.

  12. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Oumar Solet.

  13. Post update

    Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Oumar Solet (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).

  16. Post update

    Brenden Aaronson (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nicolas Seiwald.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Junior Chukwubuike Adamu replaces Noah Okafor because of an injury.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.

