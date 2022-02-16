FC Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich

Offside, FC Bayern München. Serge Gnabry tries a through ball, but Benjamin Pavard is caught offside.
Line-ups
RB Salzburg
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 18Köhn
- 43Kristensen
- 22Solet
- 39Wöber
- 17Ulmer
- 7Capaldo
- 19Camara
- 13Seiwald
- 11Aaronson
- 77OkaforSubstituted forAdamuat 12'minutes
- 27Adeyemi
Substitutes
- 1Mantl
- 2van der Brempt
- 4Piatkowski
- 9Adamu
- 10Bernede
- 14Kjærgaard
- 16Junuzovic
- 21Sucic
- 23Simic
- 33Walke
- 37Guindo
- 44Tijani
Bayern Munich
Formation 3-2-4-1
- 26Ulreich
- 4Süle
- 5Pavard
- 21Hernández
- 24Tolisso
- 10Sané
- 25Müller
- 6Kimmich
- 11Coman
- 7Gnabry
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 2Upamecano
- 3Richards
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 14Wanner
- 18Sabitzer
- 20Sarr
- 22Roca
- 23Nianzou
- 36Früchtl
- 38Vidovic
- 40Tillman
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Junior Chukwubuike Adamu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Mohamed Camara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Post update
Offside, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Brenden Aaronson (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Junior Chukwubuike Adamu.
Goal!
Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, FC Bayern München 0. Junior Chukwubuike Adamu (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brenden Aaronson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Maximilian Wöber.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Oumar Solet.
Post update
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Oumar Solet (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Post update
Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Brenden Aaronson (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nicolas Seiwald.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Junior Chukwubuike Adamu replaces Noah Okafor because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.