Exeter's players mobbed Jack Sparkes after his late winner in front of the home supporters

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has described Tuesday's late comeback to beat Harrogate Town 4-3 as "utter madness".

City twice trailed by two goals before scoring three in the final 20 minutes as Jack Sparkes scored the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

The win lifts Exeter up to third in League Two after four successive wins.

"It was utter madness, I don't quite know how to sum it up to be honest with you," Taylor said.

"If anyone wants to know what League Two football is about, two teams that have played three games in the last how many days, and to put a game on like that - they were out on their feet."

Taylor came in for criticism from some sections of the home fans after taking off impressive defender Cheick Diabate and switching to a back four.

They also suffered an injury to central defender Sam Stubbs, but managed to turn the game around as Jonathan Grounds made it 3-2 after 71 minutes before second-half substitute Tim Dieng equalised 10 minutes later.

"I understand the fans' reaction in the first half but they don't have to take pity, they've just got to understand the context of what that group of players are trying to do," Taylor told BBC Radio Devon.

"We're only trying to do what's right for that group to keep them healthy and to keep contributing.

"Twelve points from a potential 12 is absolutely incredible and that's a run of form since the Sutton game and the disjointed nature of the squad off the back off Covid, and we've somehow found a way.

"We've not outplayed any team in that period, we've not outscored any team by more than two, apart from Scunthorpe and Walsall when they were down to 10 men, which just shows you how close this league is.

"Whether it's Harrogate mid-table, Barrow in the bottom half or a team right at the top, there's nothing in it whatsoever."