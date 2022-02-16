England will play Canada, Spain and Germany at the Arnold Clark Cup

Captain Leah Williamson says England want to make the Arnold Clark Cup "our own" and use it as a "taster" for the summer's home European Championship.

England are hosting the inaugural tournament - also involving Canada, Spain and Germany - which kicks off on Thursday in Middlesbrough.

It comes five months before this summer's Euros, also being held in England from 6 July.

"We're going into the tournament to win it," said Williamson.

"You don't enter one not to. It's the first one so we'll see what happens but we definitely want to make it ours, for sure.

"It's perfect preparation for the summer. It's a little taster for everyone."

England have previously taken part in the SheBelieves Cup in the United States, and Williamson wants to replicate the success its hosts have had in that tournament.

"The US did it so well [at the SheBelieves Cup] by getting everyone on board," she said. "We want to pull everyone on the journey with us so they're as excited as us for the summer.

"We have an opportunity to learn more about ourselves this week, which is a gift really."

'The dynamic of the team has changed'

Arsenal defender Leah Williamson will captain England in their opening match against Canada on Thursday

Since manager Sarina Wiegman took over in September, England have remained top of their World Cup qualifying group with six wins in six games, having scored 53 goals without reply.

However, England will play opposition in the world's top 10 for the first time under Wiegman this week.

And the manager hopes to see the side tested more out of possession so they are better prepared for the Euros in the summer.

"Of course I was aware of what England was before I came in but since I have come in we have played games where we were in possession all the time," she said.

"I think we did really well in those games, although the pressure wasn't as high as we expect in these upcoming games.

"We have our plan and we're trying to develop our style of play. After this tournament maybe I can tell you a little more about that."

Arnold Clark Cup fixtures (all times GMT) Germany v Spain - 17 February (14:30) Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough England v Canada - 17 February (19:30) Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough England v Spain - 20 February (15:15) Carrow Road, Norwich Canada v Germany - 20 February (20:15) Carrow Road, Norwich Spain v Canada - 23 February (14:30) Molineux, Wolverhampton England v Germany - 23 February (19:30) Molineux, Wolverhampton

But England's recent success has seen a change in the "dynamic" of the squad, said Williamson, who hopes they can perform better against top opposition than they have previously.

"The dynamic of the team has changed a little bit. We've realised as a team that we've ultimately underachieved in the last few tournaments and I think everybody wants to turn that around," she said.

"There's more of a collective push to reach the next standard. That is bringing out the best in everybody. I think it's some of the most competitive training I've been involved in for a long time here."

England face Olympic champions Canada in their first game at the Riverside Stadium on Thursday (19:30 GMT kick-off), before taking on Spain and Germany.