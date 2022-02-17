Last updated on .From the section England

Arsenal's Beth Mead came on as a substitute in the second half

England were held to a draw by Olympic champions Canada in their opening match of the Arnold Clark Cup.

It was the first time England played a side ranked in the world's top 10 under manager Sarina Wiegman and took a first-half lead through defender Millie Bright's excellent volley.

That capped off an impressive opening 45 minutes in which England created numerous chances and were rarely tested by Canada.

But Manchester City forward Janine Beckie curled a shot into the top left corner after the break to equalise for Canada, who were much more of a threat in the second period.

England continued to create - Nikita Parris, Lauren Hemp and Beth Mead all had chances - but the game became far more open with neither side able to take control.

The Lionesses remain unbeaten in seven games under Wiegman. This was their toughest test so far, albeit against a Canada side who had several of their players in pre-season training ahead of their domestic campaign.

England face Spain and Germany, who also drew 1-1 in their meeting, on Sunday and Wednesday respectively.

England show promise but lack ruthlessness

Against a side ranked sixth in the world, England showed plenty of encouragement in the first half.

Hemp was a threat from the first minute, linking up well with Manchester City team-mate Demi Stokes, while Fran Kirby made numerous runs in behind.

Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh were lively and creative in a new-look midfield duo and England were unfortunate not to be further ahead at the break.

They had a real intent and identity to their attacking play but lacked control in the second half as Canada pushed forward and showed greater ambition.

The visitors were able to get in behind on several occasions, with Bright making some key blocks inside the box, but England still had opportunities.

Substitute Parris had a shot blocked from close range after Hemp had raced in behind, only for her strike to be parried away by goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan.

Wiegman said England must use this tournament as an opportunity to learn ahead of the home European Championship in the summer and they were certainly tested more out of possession in the second half.

There are still tougher tests to come too against Spain - considered one of the favourites to win the Euros - and Germany, who England face in Wolverhampton next week.

All-in-all, the hosts showed glimpses of what they can offer under Wiegman, but essentially lacked the ruthlessness needed to claim victory at the Riverside Stadium.