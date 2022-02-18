Scottish Premiership things to watch

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has been granted permission to talk with Aberdeen

With the Scottish Premiership title race not on the agenda until Sunday, the relegation battle and intrigue around Aberdeen take centre stage on Saturday.

There are four games on Saturday before the Glasgow sides meet counterparts from Dundee on Sunday.

Here are a few things to look out for.

Will Goodwin be in charge at St Mirren?

St Mirren are away to Livingston on Saturday, seeking to maintain an unbeaten run in all competitions in 2022, but they could well be without manager Jim Goodwin, who has been granted permission to talk to Aberdeen.

One of their six wins in seven games this year came against the Dons and the Buddies are two points in front of the Pittodrie side, having played a game less, but Goodwin may feel it is time to move on after two-and-a-half seasons of progress in Paisley.

St Mirren have won both of their last two league visits to Livingston and are unbeaten in five against the West Lothian outfit, but will doubts over Goodwin's future get to them?

Back to league business for Hibs

Hibernian survived a Scottish Cup scare away to Arbroath on Sunday, coming from a goal down to win 3-1.

It was Hibs' first victory since their extra-time defeat of Cove Rangers in the previous round and the challenge for Shaun Maloney's side now is to get back to winning ways in the league.

The Easter Road side last won in the Premiership on 26 December and have lost four of their six league games in 2022, but are only two points off fourth-place Dundee United.

Saints look to put pressure on Dundee

St Johnstone's midweek draw with Aberdeen kept them bottom of the league but took them to within a point of Dundee.

With Dundee, under new manager Mark McGhee, not playing until their Sunday trip to Celtic Park, St Johnstone can climb off the basement spot by beating Hearts.

Dundee will still have a game in hand, against St Mirren on Wednesday, but it's all about points on the board at this stage of the season.

Europe beckons

With Hearts well placed to finish third, the battle to secure fourth and a European qualifying place is ever so tight.

Dundee United are in the box seat with a goal difference advantage over Motherwell but do not play until Sunday when Rangers visit.

Well face Aberdeen at Fir Park for the second Saturday running, hoping to repeat their 2-1 Scottish Cup triumph.

And then there's in-form St Mirren, who are a point behind United and Motherwell but with that game in hand to come away to Dundee on Wednesday after their visit to Livingston on Saturday.

Tayside teams take on title chasers

Rangers return to Tannadice on Sunday at lunchtime for the first time since their 1-0 defeat to Dundee United in August. The Ibrox side avenged that loss with a 1-0 win over their own at Ibrox before Christmas.

United are unbeaten in February and will take on a Rangers side still on a euphoric high from their extraordinary Europa League win away to Borussia Dortmund on Thursday.

Later, in Glasgow, Dundee - who sacked manager James McPake on Wednesday and appointed McGhee the following day - will seek to end a 21-year wait for victory over Celtic, who are smarting from a 3-1 home loss to Bodo/Glimt in the Europa Conference League.

However, McGhee will have to watch the match from the stand as he serves a six-game touchline ban incurred during his time at Motherwell in 2017.

Ange Postecoglou's side have won all eight of their domestic games in 2022 and will be eager to bounce back from European disappointment by maintaining their Premiership lead.