Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jay Donnelly is the top scorer in the Irish Premiership this season

Glentoran forward Jay Donnelly has committed his future to the Irish Premiership leaders by signing a new deal until 2025.

Donnelly, 26, is the top scorer in the league with 23 goals in 29 appearances for Mick McDermott's men.

Former Cliftonville striker Donnelly joined the Oval club in September 2020.

"I can't thank them enough for what they have done for me and for my family, I feel at home here and I'm loving every minute of it," he said.

"I'm very glad to recommit my future with this great club and hopefully I can keep up my form and bring some trophies back to the Oval. The fans have been amazing, and I'd love to pay them back with trophies."

Manager McDermott said Donnelly had earned his contract extension "through his level of performance" in his time at the club, where he has netted 40 goals in 68 matches.

"He has shown his quality week in and week out and his goal tally is a consequence of that quality, combined with commitment and a humble hunger to succeed," he said.

"His teammates, and our fans can testify to his work-rate each week. That shows his dedication to deliver for our club."

Glentoran top the Irish Premiership table by three points after beating title rivals Linfield on Friday night.