Sheff UtdSheffield United1BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0

Sheffield United 1-0 Blackburn Rovers: Ben Davies wins it for 10-man hosts in stoppage time

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Charlie Goode
Sheffield United defender Charlie Goode (No 26) was sent off on his full debut

Ben Davies scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner for 10-man Sheffield United against fellow Championship play-off hopefuls Blackburn in a feisty encounter at Bramall Lane.

The Liverpool loanee had only been brought on as a late substitute moments before he tapped home after Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski had failed to deal with a corner.

It came after Charlie Goode was sent off for the Blades for a two-footed tackle on Reda Khadra on the halfway line midway through the second half. Minutes later Brighton loanee Khadra saw a penalty wonderfully saved by Wes Foderingham.

Foderingham also produced a brilliant reaction save when Oliver Norwood slashed at a Rovers free-kick and sent the ball towards his own goal before Davies' late intervention gave the home side an unlikely and potentially crucial win.

The win moves the Blades back into the top six while Blackburn slip to fifth after they failed to score in five successive league matches for the first time in their history.

Defeat was harsh on Tony Mowbray's men who will be left ruing Khadra's penalty miss, after John Egan had handled his cross, and an excellent display from Foderingham.

Sheffield United enjoyed the better of the first half and should have taken the lead when Billy Sharp made space for himself at the back post but sent his header from Sander Berge's pinpoint cross wide, while George Baldock drew a fine save from Kaminski.

Paul Heckingbottom's men are now nine games without defeat and could yet haul themselves into automatic promotion contention.

They travel to Millwall, who have won their past three games, on Saturday while Blackburn will look to turn their fortunes around against another play-off hopeful QPR on the same day.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom:

"It's the best way to win, for lots of reasons. Everyone will tell you who has been involved in games like this.

"For me, it reinforces everything we've been trying to do. We've been trying to get this place bouncing. We've been trying to reignite that connection between the fans and the players.

"I think the ref helped us today. I think the sending-off helped us and the penalty save helped us.

"It was a red (card) - I've got no arguments with that. I think the ref got that right. It's a penalty, definitely, as well - I can't argue with that. But everything else he probably got wrong.

"Those decisions and Wes' save meant that the fans became the 11th man in the end, which was really important. The one thing which is a given is that the players will work hard, and fans respond to that."

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray:

"I think over 90 minutes we did more than enough to win the game but that's football - it's cruel sometimes. You've got to give them a lot of credit for digging in and sticking at it. They got their rewards late on.

"I think this team is full of energy, legs, athleticism and ability. We're just a team who graft and work hard, ask questions of the opposition.

"Did we give them enough problems? I think so. We have to find ways to win matches. Tonight we maybe should have won 1-0.

"They need telling how good they are and what a brilliant team ethic they've got. We have to stick together and keep going."

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Foderingham
  • 26GoodeBooked at 66mins
  • 12EganBooked at 29mins
  • 19Robinson
  • 2Baldock
  • 16Norwood
  • 27Gibbs-WhiteBooked at 56minsSubstituted forDaviesat 88'minutes
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 8BergeBooked at 58mins
  • 4Fleck
  • 10SharpSubstituted forMcBurnieat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 9McBurnie
  • 22Davies
  • 24Hourihane
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 34Gordon
  • 38Jebbison

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Kaminski
  • 26Lenihan
  • 25van Hecke
  • 16Wharton
  • 2NyambeSubstituted forDolanat 82'minutes
  • 27TravisBooked at 67mins
  • 8RothwellBooked at 26mins
  • 3Pickering
  • 7Khadra
  • 21Buckley
  • 9Gallagher

Substitutes

  • 4Johnson
  • 6Davenport
  • 10Dolan
  • 11Rankin-Costello
  • 13Pears
  • 19Hedges
  • 28Giles
Referee:
Matt Donohue
Attendance:
26,495

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Blackburn Rovers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Blackburn Rovers 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by John Fleck (Sheffield United).

  4. Post update

    Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Sheffield United 1, Blackburn Rovers 0. Ben Davies (Sheffield United) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Robinson with a headed pass following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by John Fleck with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Harry Pickering.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Jan Paul van Hecke tries a through ball, but Reda Khadra is caught offside.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Ben Davies replaces Morgan Gibbs-White.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Reda Khadra (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Travis.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darragh Lenihan.

  12. Post update

    Foul by George Baldock (Sheffield United).

  13. Post update

    Reda Khadra (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United).

  15. Post update

    Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Tyrhys Dolan replaces Ryan Nyambe.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Oliver McBurnie replaces Billy Sharp.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jan Paul van Hecke.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Sander Berge (Sheffield United).

  20. Post update

    Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

72 comments

  • Comment posted by Bradfield Blade, today at 23:04

    Poor referee and poor linesman. Sorry to say Blackburn players who dived or simulated injury are no credit to their club. looked like a poor challenge for the red card though. Sound Blades performance and the last 5 mins wonderful. It could be a defining game for our season.

  • Comment posted by nhsufc, today at 22:59

    Disgraceful referee, disgraceful antics from the Blackburn players all game. They got exactly what they deserved: nothing. They'll be back to midtable mediocrity where they belong soon enough.

  • Comment posted by borbokis, today at 22:55

    Blackburn's #27 Lewis Travis is appalling throwing himself about like that. Really hurting the sport when players get away with that behaviour.

  • Comment posted by Old Bean, today at 22:49

    Good to see the Blades with so much fight. Must try not to run out of players though!

  • Comment posted by Sheff Pete, today at 22:48

    The referee was a total disgrace.
    Aa where the Blackburn players at times throwing themselves down. Down to 10 men , saved penalty, injury time winner. Get in Blades!

    • Reply posted by Old Bean, today at 22:50

      Old Bean replied:
      What fighting spirit

  • Comment posted by walesblade, today at 22:37

    Every time Matt Donohue ref’s at Bramall Lane he is a total disgrace and tonight was no different. Totally and utterly hopeless.
    Please Please don’t send him to our ground again.

  • Comment posted by Owlsaboutthat, today at 22:36

    Another decent crowd at the lane.
    Credit to the adults who sneaked in on kids priced tickets again.

    • Reply posted by living room , today at 22:38

      living room replied:
      Time for your swimming lessons at Hillsborough

  • Comment posted by Woke juries pervert justice again, today at 22:30

    The only danger to Blades promotion hopes is running out of players, with so many already out Goode will now miss 3 games for his red card. Must hope Bash is fit for Saturday.

    • Reply posted by sdtbt, today at 22:36

      sdtbt replied:
      We missed Bash tonight, he's one of the first names on the team sheet for me. UTB

  • Comment posted by Press on, today at 22:28

    They will be throwing chickens on the pitch again soon.

    • Reply posted by Paul , today at 22:30

      Paul replied:
      Body armour more like.

  • Comment posted by ForexBlade, today at 22:28

    Well done Blades. Up the table we go!

  • Comment posted by sheffsteel, today at 22:28

    Wow....we've conceded so many undeserved injury time goals this season and thrown so many points down the drain. That's the first time this season we've scored any goal in injury time. Maybe our luck is changing.

    • Reply posted by Woke juries pervert justice again, today at 22:31

      Woke juries pervert justice again replied:
      We did score in stoppage time v Huddersfield but then let them score again straight after.

  • Comment posted by Soggy Doggy, today at 22:26

    Another great result. COYRAWW.

  • Comment posted by Woke juries pervert justice again, today at 22:26

    Ref gave Blackburn so many cheap free kicks I was waiting for him to disallow the goal. Again, defenders were allowed to manhandle Sharp at will.

  • Comment posted by Rovers, today at 22:25

    • Reply posted by living room , today at 22:27

      living room replied:
      GAP

  • Comment posted by bladey blade , today at 22:25

    Serves you right that for Travis, mardy diving tosspot 🤣 on a serious note, what a performance blades. That Khadra is a player, if he can stop jumping about everytime a player comes near him then he'll go to the very top. Get it up ya Mowbary 🤪

    • Reply posted by TheRovers, today at 22:39

      TheRovers replied:
      What a load of rubbish. He was targeted all match, that off-the-ball shove in his back was like something out of Sunday League. Ref's staring right at it and does absolutely nothing. Then books Travis later for "aggressive body language" to Goode's disgraceful "tackle". You couldn't make it up!

      Utterly delusional if you think that ref was on our side, he bottled about 4 extra bookings for you.

  • Comment posted by gordon, today at 22:23

    Refereeing poor but red card spot on. Berge could've been sent off too. Pinched it tonight but we've had bad luck previously so just about deserved one back

  • Comment posted by BillyBanter, today at 22:22

    Career-ending scissor challenge by Goode. Shocking

    • Reply posted by Wilf, today at 22:34

      Wilf replied:
      Career ending elbow from Travis. What a gentleman.

  • Comment posted by SoundBite, today at 22:20

    Another great night at BDTBL. I must say, you wouldn't even notice we were playing with 10 for a large part of the game. However we all could see we were playing against 12.

    I'm surprised we're still not playing. It was clear that the ref was doing all he could to give Blackburn a result.

    UTB.

    • Reply posted by Heyesey, today at 22:54

      Heyesey replied:
      That explains why he failed to book our players on half a dozen other occasions ... oh wait, no it doesnt, youre just talking rubbish.

