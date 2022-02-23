Championship
FulhamFulham2PeterboroughPeterborough United1

Fulham 2-1 Peterborough United: Aleksandar Mitrovic breaks Championship goalscoring record

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments25

Aleksandar Mitrovic
Aleksandar Mitrovic's 33 goals is a new Championship record - and he still has 14 games to play

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice to set a new Championship goalscoring record as leaders Fulham beat struggling Peterborough to go nine points clear.

The Serbian striker's double took him to 33 goals this season, eclipsing Ivan Toney's 31 for Brentford last campaign.

Mitrovic's first came via the penalty spot as he picked himself up after being fouled to send Steven Benda the wrong way.

The second was a beautifully-controlled volley with the side of his foot after a pinpoint cross from Neeskens Kebano, before Jack Marriott scored an 89th-minute consolation for second-bottom Posh.

Marriott's late strike made the game look closer than it was in a dominant Fulham display that extends their lead at the top of the table and leaves Posh eight points from safety.

Mitrovic had already been involved in a couple of early chances before his goal, heading wide before knocking the ball down for the arriving Harrison Reed who should have done better.

He was gifted the opportunity to open the scoring in the 28th minute after being felled in the box by a clumsy Harrison Burrows challenge, before picking himself up to hammer home the penalty to break Toney's record.

Benda was kept occupied throughout and he denied Reed early in the second half before being beaten again by Mitrovic after 62 minutes.

It came from a lovely flowing move, which saw Kebano's cross find Mitrovic whose first-time effort had too much for the Peterborough stopper.

Substitute Ivan Cavaleiro went close to a third and Mitrovic almost claimed a hat-trick with six minutes remaining but this time Benda saved well.

As the game reached its closing stages, Posh broke forward at speed and Marriott finished off the counter-attack in their first game since the departure of manager Darren Ferguson.

Former Hull manager Grant McCann was watching in the stands and is believed to be close to being appointed as Ferguson's replacement in the coming days.

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 20N Williams
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 6ReedSubstituted forWilsonat 63'minutes
  • 24Seri
  • 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forOnomahat 83'minutes
  • 28Carvalho
  • 7KebanoSubstituted forCavaleiroat 63'minutes
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 3Hector
  • 8Wilson
  • 12Chalobah
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 25Onomah

Peterborough

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 25Benda
  • 12KnightBooked at 85mins
  • 2Edwards
  • 6Kent
  • 16Burrows
  • 10BrownSubstituted forMortonat 72'minutes
  • 23Ward
  • 11Grant
  • 18Norburn
  • 7SzmodicsSubstituted forJonesat 77'minutes
  • 9Clarke-HarrisSubstituted forMarriottat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Cornell
  • 14Marriott
  • 15Poku
  • 17Jones
  • 20Morton
  • 24Mumba
  • 42Fuchs
Referee:
Jarred Gillett
Attendance:
17,387

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home25
Away6
Shots on Target
Home11
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 2, Peterborough United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Peterborough United 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jean Michaël Seri (Fulham).

  4. Post update

    Jorge Grant (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Fulham 2, Peterborough United 1. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Morton following a fast break.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean Michaël Seri with a through ball.

  7. Booking

    Josh Knight (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Josh Knight (Peterborough United).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Tim Ream (Fulham).

  11. Post update

    Callum Morton (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean Michaël Seri with a through ball.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Josh Onomah replaces Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fabio Carvalho.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Wilson.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Josh Knight.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Callum Morton (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Marriott.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Steven Benda.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Peterborough United. Ricky-Jade Jones replaces Sammie Szmodics.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 22:35

    It’s A shame mitrovic can’t score goals in the Premier League he’s proven that last time Fulham were in the premiership Watch his goal tally next season he be lucky to get 10

    • Reply posted by be happy, today at 22:37

      be happy replied:
      So uneducated. Did you really spend your time coming on here to troll with that pathetic comment 😂😂

  • Comment posted by RoyalCruiser, today at 22:22

    You know that football existed before 2004. Fairly sure that there's still a record before that year for goals scored in the English second tier.

    • Reply posted by be happy, today at 22:29

      be happy replied:
      Yep. Record Championship scorer. Or have you bettered it armchair critic?

  • Comment posted by EtwaseTous, today at 22:13

    It's popular to give Mitro (as with the rest of Fulham) the 'too good for Championship, not good enough for the Prem'. Not for me - with the right service he'd still be deadly in the top league.

    Mitro's on fire 🔥

  • Comment posted by chrisspur, today at 22:09

    Fulham played as though a training ground match but lacked incision until Harry Wilson replaced Reid to inject some creativity -Mitrovic has secured an incredible milestone which deserves utmost reespect

  • Comment posted by Gerry, today at 22:06

    Fulham with all that Premiership money against posh what did you expect

    • Reply posted by be happy, today at 22:13

      be happy replied:
      Explain in detail Fulham finances Gerry please? Or just a throwaway trolling comment? Unfortunately money does play a bigger and bigger part of football but look at Sunderland etc etc. More to it too thankfully.

  • Comment posted by be happy, today at 22:05

    Man and of the Match Posh keeper. Won't see a better performance. But the Whites go marching on. Oh and Mitrovic the GOAT.

    • Reply posted by traveller , today at 22:08

      traveller replied:
      Posh keeper had a blinder
      M O T M for me too

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 22:04

    Peterborough actually scored and against the champions
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by jameshorsehead, today at 22:01

    Unlucky posh huffed and puffed , looks like McCann in charge for Saturday plenty of games to play for fingers crossed UTP #thegreatescape

  • Comment posted by I am Lord Lucan, today at 22:00

    Another three points closer to the PL. Mitro is unstoppable!

    Didn’t like the late winner down the road at Shepherd’s Bush Market though! 🙄🙄🙄

    • Reply posted by Lincsterrier, today at 22:16

      Lincsterrier replied:
      He got stopped on Saturday-ask Hoggy

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham32207581295267
2Bournemouth30177649262358
3QPR33168949381156
4Huddersfield34151184436856
5Blackburn33159945341154
6Sheff Utd32158944331153
7Middlesbrough32157104132952
8Luton3214994537851
9Coventry32148104237550
10Nottm Forest321391043331048
11West Brom331210113530546
12Millwall321210103534146
13Preston341113103738-146
14Stoke32128124136544
15Blackpool33119133640-442
16Bristol City34117164561-1640
17Swansea31108133243-1138
18Birmingham34910154053-1337
19Cardiff33106174053-1336
20Hull3497182739-1234
21Reading33105184163-2229
22Derby331012113437-321
23Peterborough3256212463-3921
24Barnsley3248202146-2520
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport