Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice to set a new Championship goalscoring record as leaders Fulham beat struggling Peterborough to go nine points clear.
The Serbian striker's double took him to 33 goals this season, eclipsing Ivan Toney's 31 for Brentford last campaign.
Mitrovic's first came via the penalty spot as he picked himself up after being fouled to send Steven Benda the wrong way.
The second was a beautifully-controlled volley with the side of his foot after a pinpoint cross from Neeskens Kebano, before Jack Marriott scored an 89th-minute consolation for second-bottom Posh.
Marriott's late strike made the game look closer than it was in a dominant Fulham display that extends their lead at the top of the table and leaves Posh eight points from safety.
Mitrovic had already been involved in a couple of early chances before his goal, heading wide before knocking the ball down for the arriving Harrison Reed who should have done better.
He was gifted the opportunity to open the scoring in the 28th minute after being felled in the box by a clumsy Harrison Burrows challenge, before picking himself up to hammer home the penalty to break Toney's record.
Benda was kept occupied throughout and he denied Reed early in the second half before being beaten again by Mitrovic after 62 minutes.
It came from a lovely flowing move, which saw Kebano's cross find Mitrovic whose first-time effort had too much for the Peterborough stopper.
Substitute Ivan Cavaleiro went close to a third and Mitrovic almost claimed a hat-trick with six minutes remaining but this time Benda saved well.
As the game reached its closing stages, Posh broke forward at speed and Marriott finished off the counter-attack in their first game since the departure of manager Darren Ferguson.
Former Hull manager Grant McCann was watching in the stands and is believed to be close to being appointed as Ferguson's replacement in the coming days.
Line-ups
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 20N Williams
- 16Tosin
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 6ReedSubstituted forWilsonat 63'minutes
- 24Seri
- 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forOnomahat 83'minutes
- 28Carvalho
- 7KebanoSubstituted forCavaleiroat 63'minutes
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 2Tete
- 3Hector
- 8Wilson
- 12Chalobah
- 17Cavaleiro
- 21Gazzaniga
- 25Onomah
Peterborough
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 25Benda
- 12KnightBooked at 85mins
- 2Edwards
- 6Kent
- 16Burrows
- 10BrownSubstituted forMortonat 72'minutes
- 23Ward
- 11Grant
- 18Norburn
- 7SzmodicsSubstituted forJonesat 77'minutes
- 9Clarke-HarrisSubstituted forMarriottat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Cornell
- 14Marriott
- 15Poku
- 17Jones
- 20Morton
- 24Mumba
- 42Fuchs
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
- Attendance:
- 17,387
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Peterborough United 1.
Post update
Foul by Jean Michaël Seri (Fulham).
Post update
Jorge Grant (Peterborough United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 2, Peterborough United 1. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Morton following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt saved. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean Michaël Seri with a through ball.
Booking
Josh Knight (Peterborough United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Josh Knight (Peterborough United).
Post update
Foul by Tim Ream (Fulham).
Post update
Callum Morton (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean Michaël Seri with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Josh Onomah replaces Bobby De Cordova-Reid.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Fabio Carvalho.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Wilson.
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Josh Knight.
Post update
Attempt missed. Callum Morton (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Marriott.
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Steven Benda.
Post update
Attempt saved. Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterborough United. Ricky-Jade Jones replaces Sammie Szmodics.
