Aleksandar Mitrovic's 33 goals is a new Championship record - and he still has 14 games to play

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice to set a new Championship goalscoring record as leaders Fulham beat struggling Peterborough to go nine points clear.

The Serbian striker's double took him to 33 goals this season, eclipsing Ivan Toney's 31 for Brentford last campaign.

Mitrovic's first came via the penalty spot as he picked himself up after being fouled to send Steven Benda the wrong way.

The second was a beautifully-controlled volley with the side of his foot after a pinpoint cross from Neeskens Kebano, before Jack Marriott scored an 89th-minute consolation for second-bottom Posh.

Marriott's late strike made the game look closer than it was in a dominant Fulham display that extends their lead at the top of the table and leaves Posh eight points from safety.

Mitrovic had already been involved in a couple of early chances before his goal, heading wide before knocking the ball down for the arriving Harrison Reed who should have done better.

He was gifted the opportunity to open the scoring in the 28th minute after being felled in the box by a clumsy Harrison Burrows challenge, before picking himself up to hammer home the penalty to break Toney's record.

Benda was kept occupied throughout and he denied Reed early in the second half before being beaten again by Mitrovic after 62 minutes.

It came from a lovely flowing move, which saw Kebano's cross find Mitrovic whose first-time effort had too much for the Peterborough stopper.

Substitute Ivan Cavaleiro went close to a third and Mitrovic almost claimed a hat-trick with six minutes remaining but this time Benda saved well.

As the game reached its closing stages, Posh broke forward at speed and Marriott finished off the counter-attack in their first game since the departure of manager Darren Ferguson.

Former Hull manager Grant McCann was watching in the stands and is believed to be close to being appointed as Ferguson's replacement in the coming days.