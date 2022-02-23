Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers19:45BlackpoolBlackpool
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Blackpool

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham31197579285164
2Bournemouth30177649262358
3Blackburn32159845331254
4QPR32158947371053
5Huddersfield33141184235753
6Middlesbrough32157104132952
7Sheff Utd31148943331050
8Coventry32148104237550
9Nottm Forest321391043331048
10Luton3113994336748
11West Brom331210113530546
12Preston341113103738-146
13Stoke31128114034644
14Millwall311110103333043
15Blackpool32119123538-342
16Bristol City34117164561-1640
17Swansea31108133243-1138
18Birmingham34910154053-1337
19Cardiff32106163951-1236
20Hull3497182739-1234
21Reading33105184163-2229
22Derby321012103335-221
23Peterborough3156202361-3821
24Barnsley3248202146-2520
View full Championship table

