Mbappe gives PSG late win over Real
Kylian Mbappe scored a brilliant goal in stoppage time as Paris St-Germain beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
The France striker received the ball on the left and got between two defenders inside the box before slotting through Thibaut Courtois' legs.
It was a dramatic finish to a game in which PSG had been largely frustrated.
LLionel Messi had a penalty saved just after the hour - but then Mbappe struck.