Max Watters has scored once since returning to Cardiff from a loan spell at MK Dons in January

Steve Morison said Max Watters "was not good enough" after substituting the striker in the first half of Cardiff City's 2-0 win over Coventry City.

Watters, 22, was replaced after 37 minutes by Jordan Hugill - and showed his disappointment by sitting alone on the bench during half-time.

But the switch paid off for Morison, who says he will continue to make tough decisions as Cardiff manager.

"Is he upset? Yes. Do I want him to be upset? Yes," Morison explained.

Morison has shown a willingness this term to make decisive substitutions, having described 20-year old Isaak Davies as "more a hindrance than a help" after taking him off against Bournemouth in December just 30 minutes after sending him on.

Morison, who has also recently said teenager Rubin Colwill needs to improve "without the ball" to become a regular starter, said Watters needed to improve on the physical side of his game.

"I will pick my words correctly this time or I will get annihilated," Morison said about taking off Watters. "It was a tactical change. He just wasn't good enough."

"Does he need to realise what it takes to be a Championship striker? Yes. Will we go through it with him and talk about it again? Yes.

"You can't play up front in this team, any team in the Championship, and not have a physical edge to your game. The ball can't keep coming back."

Though he was not pleased with Watters' all-round display, Morison admitted the former Crawley player could have got on the scoresheet.

"Within all that we have said, he could have had two goals. He could have scored a header in the first minute, I thought it was a goal as soon as it went to him," Morison added.

"Then when he goes through, I'd already planned to take him off, but then I was like 'Oh what am I going to do now, he is going to score!' Because he is a goalscorer.

"But I think you could see the difference as soon as Jordan came on."

Morison added that he was not upset with Watters opting to stay motionless on the bench throughout the half-time interval.

"It's half-time, I've got bigger problems," he said. "We've got to deal with what's going on. It's not a big deal, it is what it is.

"You have two choices in life. You either suck it up, get on with it and get better and make me not do it again, or you don't. It's very simple."