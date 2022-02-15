Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Two own goals help Coleraine see off spirited Warrenpoint Town

Coleraine benefitted from two own goals as the Bannsiders beat Warrenpoint Town 2-1 to strengthen their place in the Irish Premiership top six.

The hosts took the lead four minutes into the second half when a Jamie Glackin corner struck Luke Wade Slater.

Alan O'Sullivan levelled for Point on 74, but Daniel Byrne headed past Stephen McMullan to hand Coleraine all three points five minutes from time.

Elsewhere, Crusaders and Glenavon played out a scoreless draw at Seaview.

While Warrenpoint have picked up just six points on the road this season, it was Barry Gray's side who created the more promising chances in the first half as Steven Ball's free-kick forced a good save out of Gareth Deane inside the opening 15 minutes.

Wade Slater then flashed a right-footed volley wide before being denied a certain goal when Stephen O'Donnell raced back to block his shot.

Coleraine were brighter after the restart and were rewarded when Wade Slater inadvertently turned Glackin's corner into his own net.

Point thought they had earned a precious point when O'Sullivan's first-time shot escaped Deane's grasp, but it was the home fans who celebrated in the rain when Josh Carson's brilliant left-wing cross was met by Byrne, who could only head into his own net.

Coleraine move to within a point of fifth-placed Larne while the Milltown club remain a point behind Portadown at the foot of the table.

No goals at Seaview

Crusaders could find themselves 12 points behind Cliftonville before facing Carrick on Saturday with the Reds away to Dungannon on Friday

There was nothing to separate Crusaders and Glenavon as the sides played out a bore draw at Seaview.

It took 17 minutes for either side to fashion a chance and it fell the way of Crues defender Josh Robinson, but his tame header was straight at James Taylor.

Ben Kennedy was a constant threat down the left for Crues and Adam Lecky, who hit the winner against Larne on Saturday, almost profited from Kennedy's cross on 26 minutes but was unable to keep his effort down.

In the second half, Robbie Garrett's blocked the ball on the goal-line to deny Lecky with the ball destined for the corner.

With five minutes remaining the ball sat up nicely for Glenavon's Peter Campbell but his strike travelled harmlessly into the hands of Jonathan Tuffey.

Crues captain Billy Joe Burns almost snatched all three points for the hosts late on but saw his close-range attempt thwarted by Taylor.

Crusaders narrowed the gap on third-placed Cliftonville to nine points with a game in hand while Glenavon remain eighth, a point behind Ballymena United.