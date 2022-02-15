Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Ballymena see off Portstewart to set up Irish Cup quarter-final clash with Larne

Ballymena United eased into the quarter-finals of the Irish Cup with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Portstewart.

Goals from Ryan Waide, Paul McElroy and Mikey Place helped David Jeffrey's side set up a last eight clash with neighbours Larne next month.

The tie had been postponed 10 days ago due to a waterlogged Showgrounds pitch.

After some heavy rain in the build-up to this encounter, there were fears this game might meet the same fate.

However, referee Tim Marshall deemed the surface playable.

On a sticky pitch, the first chance went the way of the visitors as Mark Edgar's free kick was well saved by United keeper Sean O'Neill.

The home side went in front on 18 minutes when Paul McElroy surged in from the left hand side of the penalty area and crossed for the in-rushing Ryan Waide to fire home.

Ballymena came close when keeper Andrew Findlay dropped a cross but Karl Steele was on hand to block Conor Keeley's effort, while Findlay also reacted sharply to keep out a fiercely-struck shot from Mikey Place.

United doubled their advantage in the opening minutes of the second period with Waide nodding Conor Keeley's deep cross across the face of goal for Paul McElroy to head home from close range.

The home scored a third on 56 minutes when Mikey Place glanced home a header from Ross Redman's cross for his first goal since his January arrival.