Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack is not to accept no for an answer after the club's initial request to speak to St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin was rejected, with Jack Ross, Neil Lennon and Paul Lambert also in the frame to replace Stephen Glass. (Sun) external-link

St Mirren's £250,000 asking price for manager Jim Goodwin will not be a deal breaker for Aberdeen. (Express) external-link

Bodo/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen is not expected to be targeted by Aberdeen. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Bodo/Glimt coach Kjetil Knutsen jokes that countryman and former Celtic boss Ronny Deila's jubilant stripping routine is perhaps "a Norwegian thing" but does not rule out emulating the New York City coach's celebration if Bodo/Glimt overcome Celtic. (Sun) external-link

Deila believes playing his football in Glasgow will bring out the best in Rangers' January signing from New York, James Sands. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Forward Runar Espejord says there will be no excuses for Bodo/Glimt as they come out of pre-season to play their Europa Conference League tie with Celtic. (Record) external-link

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart has sent a video message of support to an eight-year-old who was told he was too small to play in goal. (Record) external-link

Former England youth cap Matt O'Riley is eligible for Denmark and hopes his form with Celtic puts him in contention for this year's World Cup. (Express) external-link

Rangers forwards Alfredo Morelos and Fashion Sakala are one booking away from a Europa League suspension before Thursday's knockout round first leg against Borussia Dortmund in Germany. (Express) external-link

Borussia Dortmund's former coach Michael Henke says "have a problem with consistency" and lack leaders. (Sun) external-link

Former Rangers player Brian Laudrup agrees with Henke, saying Dortmund are "a real Jekyll and Hyde team". (Daily Mail, print edition)

Dundee United's youngest ever top-flight player Rory MacLeod knocked back Rangers as he believed there was a clear path to the first team at Tannadice. (Express) external-link

Hibernian chief executive Ben Kensell admits the protracted sale of Martin Boyle disrupted the team and head coach Shaun Maloney's plans. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Maloney hopes Kevin Nisbet's weekend goal against Arbroath will help win round the Hibs striker's doubters. (Herald - subscription required) external-link