Can you name Barcelona's starting XI from their last Europa League/Uefa Cup appearance?
Last updated on .From the section European Football
The last time Barcelona played in the Europa League, some of their current players were not even born.
The Spanish giants' previous involvement in the competition - then known as the Uefa Cup - was in the 2003-04 season as they reached the last 16 before being knocked out by Celtic.
Barcelona lost in Scotland in the first leg and were then held to a draw at the Nou Camp. Can you name the starting XI from that second leg? You've got four minutes.
