Barcelona were beaten by Celtic when they last played in the second-tier competition

The last time Barcelona played in the Europa League, some of their current players were not even born.

The Spanish giants' previous involvement in the competition - then known as the Uefa Cup - was in the 2003-04 season as they reached the last 16 before being knocked out by Celtic.

Barcelona lost in Scotland in the first leg and were then held to a draw at the Nou Camp. Can you name the starting XI from that second leg? You've got four minutes.