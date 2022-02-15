David Goodwillie has not played a game for Raith Rovers after there was a backlash over his signing

Raith Rovers are to conduct "a thorough review of the composition" of their board following the controversy caused by their move for David Goodwillie.

The Kirkcaldy club sparked an outcry when they signed the striker, who was ruled to be a rapist and ordered to pay damages in a civil case in 2017.

Raith then said Goodwillie, 32, will not play for them, and manager John McGlynn apologised to fans.

"We know this will not be easy," the club said of its review.

"We are not underestimating the size of the task ahead of us. [It will be done] with a view to broadening the experience and expertise of the board and to ensure that all our stakeholders are fully represented.

"We will complete this by the end of the season and then communicate the results."

Two directors resigned in the wake of Goodwillie's signing and sponsors, including author Val McDermid, withdrew support. Raith Rovers' women's team also severed ties with the club and were renamed McDermid Ladies.

Raith say they have met with supporters' groups and will continue to do so. They hope to "repair the reputational and financial damage" of recent weeks as well as welcome back fans who have stayed away in protest.

"The past two weeks have been an awful period in the club's long and proud history, and once again we want to say sorry for the damage that has been caused and to those affected in any way by the issues raised," the Scottish Championship club added.