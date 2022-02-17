Giovanni Reyna is named after the Rangers manager

Europa League: Borussia Dortmund v Rangers Venue: Westfalenstadion, Dortmund Date: Thursday, 17 February Kick-off: 17:45 GMT

When Rangers visit Borussia Dortmund on Thursday, there will be a Giovanni in both camps who share more than just a name.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was once Ibrox team-mates with Claudia Reyna and the Reyna family welcomed a baby boy in 2002.

"We just liked the name Giovanni for our son," said Claudio Reyna. "When there's someone you know who has the name that you have a good friendship with, it makes it all the better."

Giovanni Reyna is now one of the exciting players in Dortmund's ranks and a United States international like his father.

"We've spent holidays and off seasons together, visiting them - us in New York and our family visiting them in Holland," said the elder Reyna of his relationship with the Van Bronckhorsts. "We've always stayed in touch since we played. It's really nice."

'Big Gio's known little Gio forever'

Reyna senior, whose wife Danielle Egan is also a retired footballer, last spoke to Van Bronckhorst shortly after he replaced Steven Gerrard as Rangers manager in November.

Both parents hope to be at the second leg between Rangers and Dortmund in Glasgow on 24 February.

"Big Gio's known little Gio forever, since he was born," said Reyna. "It's going to be a little bit strange for him to see Gio now in person and against him.

"I'm excited for him in getting the opportunity to coach such a great club like Rangers. He deserves it and he's been waiting for an opportunity like this."

Claudio Reyna (far left) and Giovanni van Bronckhorst (third from left) were signed by Dick Advocaat

The Rangers manager says it will be "a special moment" coming up against his namesake.

"I am very good friends with the entire Reyna family. Gio, I know since the day he was born and have a special relationship with him both as a friend and as a player," said the Dutchman.

Giovanni Reyna has amassed 70 appearances and 10 goals since making his Dortmund debut in 2020 and now wears the number seven jersey vacated by Jadon Sancho. At international level, the attacker has scored four goals in nine games.

"Gio's certainly more of an offensive player than I was," said former holding midfielder Reyna, who is now sporting director at Austin FC. "He scores more goals than I do and creates more chances.

"He's much bigger as well. He's faster than I was. As a dad, I'm very happy that he's much better than I was. He's versatile, he can play a few different positions. He has a really good nose for getting in and around and creating chances.

"He knows he's got a lot more work ahead of him. He's pretty grounded about everything that's happening to him but certainly he's looking ahead into all of these possible dreams that he could live."

'Rangers need to get a goal over there'

Paul Lambert and Giovanni van Bronckhorst were once Old Firm opponents

Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Paul Lambert, who won the Champions League with the German side, is still an avid follower of the team and is impressed by their conveyor belt of talent.

"His dad was a good player," Lambert said of the younger Reyna.

"They seem to get these young players that do great there and if they can keep a hold of them. The way the money market is now, everybody can move. Hopefully, they don't go."

Only 10,000 fans, including 500 visitors, will watch Thursday's first leg at the Westfalenstadion amid Covid restrictions, which Lambert believes will help Rangers. A full crowd is expected at Ibrox for the return leg.

"The team Dortmund have got, I think Rangers need to get a goal over there," added the former Celtic and Scotland captain.