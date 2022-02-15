Jordan Henderson played an hour of Sunday's 1-0 win at Burnley before going off with a gashed knee

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is fit to travel to Inter Milan for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The midfielder sustained a gashed knee in Sunday's win at Burnley but is set to fly out with the rest of the team.

January signing Luis Diaz has been added to the squad and could make his European debut for the club.

"Hendo is fine. Apart from that, there are no issues really," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

"He got a knock on his knee and today was second-day recovery for a lot of players like for him as well, so it was not the longest session for him.

"The knee in the game was definitely not comfortable, it's a proper wound, you can really see it - it should not be there. Apart from that, he is fine."

'One trophy a season is the minimum'

Klopp takes his squad to Italy on the back of six successive victories, having in December become the first English side to win all of their Champions League group matches.

They are currently second in the Premier League, nine points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand, are into the FA Cup fifth round and face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final later this month.

After failing to win anything in 2020-21, defender Trent Alexander-Arnold feels the Reds should be aiming for at least one piece of silverware a season.

"To be in all four fronts is good for us. Our focus is on making sure we are still in all four competitions for as long as we can go," he said.

"We don't feel disappointed we haven't won enough trophies because we feel the trophies we have won are the biggest and the best you can get your hands on.

"Obviously not making any digs but you look at Man City's amazing team and they haven't been able to lift the Champions League.

"They have won a couple of Prems but they have not been able to win the Champions League and we have won both in the last few years.

"There is an expectation now as a team, as players, to win trophies. I think one trophy a season is the minimum we need to be achieving."

'On paper Liverpool are favourites'

Wednesday's match sees the Premier League's second-placed side take on the team currently second in Serie A.

Reigning champions Inter ceded top spot in Italy to local rivals AC Milan at the weekend after a painful derby defeat was followed by Saturday's 1-1 draw at fellow title rivals Napoli.

Inter boss Simeone Inzaghi, who took over from Antonio Conte in the summer, admits Liverpool are favourites, but feels his side can cause the Reds problems.

"On paper Liverpool are favourites. We know, and I've told the boys, that we need to go out there and play our game free from worry," said Inzaghi, who is leading Inter into their first Champions League knockout tie since 2012.

"In this type of match the level of determination will make the difference, and the boys have shown throughout the season that they have plenty of it.

"In the second half [at Napoli] we went out there with a great spirit and huge desire to not lose. That second half gives me faith for the match tomorrow. We respect them but we're not starting the game already beaten."

Apart from the suspended Nicolo Barella, Inzaghi has an almost full squad to pick from, but he says he has yet to decide who will play up front out of Edin Dzeko, Lautaro Martinez and Alexis Sanchez.

"All three have the same chance of starting, I'll decide after tomorrow's work," he added.