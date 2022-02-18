Jarrod Bowen: West Ham forward knocking on door of England squad

Jarrod Bowen
Jarrod Bowen has scored 12 goals and provided nine assists this season

West Ham enjoyed an impressive season under David Moyes last term and have continued to progress once more.

The Hammers are strong contenders for a Champions League spot, lying fifth in the Premier League, and have reached the knockout stages of the Europa League, as well as the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Skipper Declan Rice may take a lot of the plaudits but their strides forward have been helped significantly by the sublime form of frontman Jarrod Bowen.

In a similar way to team-mate Michail Antonio, Bowen's journey has taken him from the struggles of non-league football to soaring in the Premier League.

"You need people to stand up and Jarrod has been the one standing up and getting goals," manager Moyes recently said.

"His performance levels improve every time, he is maturing and looking really calm at the moment."

'Finishing reminiscent of Robbie Fowler'

West Ham missed out on a Champions League place by just two points last season and are in the hunt again.

Aided by a trusty left foot, the 25-year-old Bowen has has been clinical in front of goal with 12 goals and nine assists in all competitions - more than any other West Ham player.

In last Sunday's 2-2 draw at Leicester, Bowen opened the scoring with a cool finish before providing the cross for Craig Dawson's injury-time equaliser.

"I'm just thinking, in that type of finish, it's reminiscent of someone like Robbie Fowler, that sort of player," said former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher.external-link

"That's what it feels like with Bowen... when he's in those situations, you just expect him to score."

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards described Bowen's form as "mind-blowing" and "instrumental" to West Ham's rise, adding:external-link "He seems to get better and better every time you watch him. He is getting them so many points."

Jarrod Bowen
Bowen joined Hull as a teenager from Hereford in 2014

Bowen's tough climb to the top of English football would not have happened had he gone through with his intention to quit the game aged 16.

Having dragged tractor tyres across a field to bulk up as a teenager one summer, he then endured a failed trial at Cardiff and saw local side Hereford scrap their youth team.

"At that point, I was just like, 'I can't be bothered with this'," he told The Sunexternal-link when looking back at that period.

A re-formed Hereford set-up persuaded him to return and he helped the club escape relegation from the Football Conference in 2014, before his big move to Premier League side Hull.

But it was in the Championship with the Tigers that he really made his mark, scoring 54 goals in 131 games, including 22 in the 2018-19 campaign.

"I like Bowen a lot," Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said. "He made his way up from Hull and took not too long to show exactly what kind of player he can be in the Premier League. He made big steps."

'He is not just a flash in the pan'

Hull made a handsome profit on Bowen, signing him on a free transfer and selling him to West Ham in January 2020 for £20m - and he has continued to flourish.

His consistent performances in the capital may well be catching the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate as he aims to win his first cap during the friendlies in March and in a World Cup year.

But he has a tough task of breaking into a Three Lions squad which is already packed with attacking talent - and one that reached the final of the European Championship last summer.

Team-mate Rice has established himself as an integral part of the national team and Bowen is now being tipped to make a breakthrough.

"Jarrod Bowen is unstoppable at the moment," ex-Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"If the England squad was being picked tomorrow he would have to be in it. You can't ignore what he is doing - it is unbelievable."

Former Hammers and England forward Teddy Sheringham was full of praiseexternal-link, calling Bowen "exciting".

He added: "When you look at the other players that are in and around the England squad that could be picked, not many are playing with the distinction that he is.

"I would put him in and give him a chance, 'show us what you can do at this level'. He is not just a flash in the pan, he gets hold of the ball, uses his body well, takes people on, shoots, brings other people into the game.

"I think he has got a bit of everything, I really like him."

Comments

Join the conversation

63 comments

  • Comment posted by BlueFox, today at 09:17

    I don't get the clamour to get in the England team, England are rubbish with a clueless yes man as the manager, Bowen would do better playing for WHU in the champions league

  • Comment posted by motr1912, today at 09:16

    How often do inform players get ignored for 'favourites'?

    It's a problem that England have suffered from for far too long.

    Southgate has at least tried to change that a little.

  • Comment posted by Sir Bryan Robson, today at 09:16

    I could see him taking over from sterling and saka. Then he’ll disappear and be another 1 cap wonder.
    But hope fully that would still be the back of the 2 former people.

  • Comment posted by Johnny234, today at 09:16

    When Jurgen Klopp identified Bowen as a player he wanted at Liverpool last season a lot of LFC raised their eyebrows at the time.. I bet they would love him in their squad now.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 09:14

    Declan Rice should be England captain. The lad is absolute class.

  • Comment posted by Garth Crooks Scorers of the Week, today at 09:14

    Typical English short-termism. Someone scores a few goals over half a season and they're promoted for a call-up. Happens every season and then player goes off the boil as they can't up their game when opposition players get clued up to him - not rocket science just show him onto right foot, job done. He'll be another Carlton Cole, Jay Rodriguez, Andy Caroll, Charlie Austin etc

  • Comment posted by sportsfan, today at 09:11

    I am bias as I support the hammers but I definitely think he deserves a call up

  • Comment posted by Happy Hammer, today at 09:10

    He deserves a chance IMO, he is having a great season, continuing to play well, even when his team mates are labouring. Unless he is given a chance we won’t know, perhaps if he was at a ‘bigger’ club, he would be a shoe in.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 09:10

    Playing well in a team that is playing well is not necessarily the sign of a international quality player

    Being a good international is a combination of so many things you'd hope Southgate is aware and looks at all of these

    There are certain players who are never going to be suited to the pressure/needs of international football and certainly don't possess the qualities Eng require

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 09:08

    Well he's doing a lot better than Rashford, Sancho, Grealish and Mount.

    • Reply posted by James, today at 09:11

      James replied:
      When did Rashford last play well for anyone - certainly not this decade

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 09:08

    Is an international cap so valuable these days given they are handed out so often? Bowen has had a good season and proved his worth.

  • Comment posted by tony1984, today at 09:07

    With the pre madonnas in england squad bowen definitionly deserves a chance

    • Reply posted by garnerspintncigs, today at 09:14

      garnerspintncigs replied:
      I don't think any player in England's squad was born before 1958?

  • Comment posted by John Lilburne, today at 09:07

    12 goals in all competitions?

    That's OK but not mind blowing

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 09:02

    As much is a think Bowen deserves a call up as he is excellent there are so many players ahead of him foden mount Sterling etc but would love him in an England shirt

    • Reply posted by motr1912, today at 09:18

      motr1912 replied:
      Aren't they regulars? Foden hasn't set the world alight for instance.

  • Comment posted by Magichat, today at 09:02

    All players should be picked on merit and performance. Not because they are a known face. Kane, for example, should certainly be dropped, absolute donkey. Bowen has done more than enough to earn a place in the squad in the very least.

  • Comment posted by StVitus, today at 09:02

    He deserves a chance given the form and amount of playing time the usual suspects get. The question is about the team not individual players. Will he make the team better and give it balance? I think he could.

  • Comment posted by super_duder_bro, today at 09:01

    He's somewhere between a Pirlo and Keane. He bosses games and his left peg is in a silk glove.

    He could be our Zidane.

    • Reply posted by The Boy Done Good, today at 09:14

      The Boy Done Good replied:
      He's nothing like Pirlo, Keane or Zidane. He's very good though and deserves an England call-up, he's been excellent all season

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 08:57

    Bowen is 25 and has a chance with Sir Harry Kane off colour and Rashers OBE stalling. Whether he can step up another level when the media pressure is on is another question but one that might as well be answered. West Ham and Moyes have not done themselves any favours with the Zouma affair so some positive news about Bowen would be a welcome distracton for them.

  • Comment posted by UltimoAdam, today at 08:55

    Yes he will get a call up. Nowadays you only need three good performances and you get call up. Nothing to do with a set system and finding players who fit it, who get more than once opportunity to fit in before moving on to the next media darling of the week.

  • Comment posted by Zappasnake, today at 08:52

    Who cares? The magnificent two 'arrys and small arms dealer in goal... who would want to play in the defensive obsessed South Ingerland team? Bowen has potential the rest of the best of English talent is being wasted

