Celtic and Rangers will have 900 away supporters at this season's remaining two Old Firm league derbies.

No away fans were at Rangers' 1-0 win at Ibrox in August and this month's 3-0 Celtic victory was also played in front of only home supporters.

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson says a return to bigger numbers - each club was traditionally given 7,500 away tickets - is unlikely.

"There will be away allocation for the next two games," he told Sky Sports.

Robertson added: "It will be the allocation we've had for the last couple of years.

"Going into next year, and the succeeding years after that, as far as I can see it will still be at that level. I'm comfortable with where we are in terms of the away fans allocation.

"Because of the Covid situation we had back in August the two clubs got together and agreed we wouldn't have away fans.

"Because we had red zones, we weren't sure what the Covid situation was going to be for that period of time."

Rangers host Celtic on 3 April in the Scottish Premier League, with the sides' final meeting to take place after the Premiership splits in half for the remaining five matches of the season.