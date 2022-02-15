Last updated on .From the section Reading

Brandon Barker spent the second half of last season on loan at Oxford United

Reading have signed winger Brandon Barker on a contract until the end of the season.

Barker was a free agent, having left Rangers last month, and had been training with Reading in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old began his career at Manchester City and has spent time on loan at Rotherham United, Hibernian and Preston North End.

He joined Rangers in 2019 and scored on his debut, and spent part of last season on loan at Oxford United.

"During his time training with us he has shown us his ability, his hunger and the positive attitude he can bring to this squad for the final three months of the season," said Reading boss Veljko Paunovic.

"I am looking forward to integrating him quickly into our squad."

