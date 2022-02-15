Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Glasgow City are the reigning SWPL champions

Scotland's top women's teams will be invited to join the SPFL this summer.

A majority of the 17 SWPL clubs voted in favour of joining the organisation that runs the men's senior club game and thus leave the SWF.

The SPFL plans to maintain two women's divisions and run a women's League Cup.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said he was "struck by the ambition of all clubs involved to drive up standards, take the game to the next level and increase participation."

"It is clear to see the many benefits that increased professionalism has brought to women's football across the world," he added. "We believe we are well-placed to add significant value to the game in Scotland in both a sporting and commercial sense."

Scottish Women's Football chief executive Aileen Campbell commented: "SWF is committed to driving the women's and girls' game in Scotland. We are therefore determined to do everything we can to support the elite game as it transitions to the SPFL."

Rangers are currently top of the 10-team SWPL1 while Dundee United lead the seven-team second tier.