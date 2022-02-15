Jake Caprice scored the first goal in his 10-season career when he scored Exeter's second against Carlisle in November

Exeter City defender Jake Caprice has signed a new contract.

The 29-year-old, who joined from Tranmere Rovers in 2020, has extended his stay until the summer of 2024.

Caprice, who is naturally a right-back, has spent a large amount of time on the left side of defence this season and has so far played 71 times for City.

"It was all about stability for me. I love it here in the area and I'm happy at the club, and we have a great set of lads and staff," Caprice said.

"My first year here was a bit stop-start but this year I've had a consistent run in the team so I've been able to show the fans what I'm about," he added to the club website. external-link

"This is probably the best dressing room I've been in - there's no bad eggs. We've got some great characters and that's leading to great results.

"I've adapted to my new role on the left, and I feel equally comfortable on the left or the right now."