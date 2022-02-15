Jake Caprice: Exeter City defender signs new two-year contract
Exeter City defender Jake Caprice has signed a new contract.
The 29-year-old, who joined from Tranmere Rovers in 2020, has extended his stay until the summer of 2024.
Caprice, who is naturally a right-back, has spent a large amount of time on the left side of defence this season and has so far played 71 times for City.
"It was all about stability for me. I love it here in the area and I'm happy at the club, and we have a great set of lads and staff," Caprice said.
"My first year here was a bit stop-start but this year I've had a consistent run in the team so I've been able to show the fans what I'm about," he added to the club website.
"This is probably the best dressing room I've been in - there's no bad eggs. We've got some great characters and that's leading to great results.
"I've adapted to my new role on the left, and I feel equally comfortable on the left or the right now."