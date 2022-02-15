Dean Henderson: Man Utd goalkeeper says family affected by 'hurtful' rumours
Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson says his family have been affected by "inappropriate" and "hurtful" rumours about him on social media, which he says have attached his name to "totally false news".
Speculation on social media had linked Henderson's name with a report in the Sun on Sunday about the arrest of a Premier League player in 2019.
"I have a family who have been affected by this so wanted to put the rumours to bed and move on," Henderson, 24, said on Instagram.
"Can't believe I'm having to do this but I'd just like to address the rumours that have come to light in the last couple of days.
"There are some sad people in the world that have attached my name to such inappropriate, hurtful and totally false stories."
Henderson, who has one cap for England, has played five games for United this season.
