Walsall have appointed former Newport County boss Michael Flynn as their new head coach on a contract until 2024.

The 41-year-old replaces ex-Portsmouth midfielder Matt Taylor, who was sacked by the League Two club on 9 February.

Flynn, who spent four and a half years at Newport before leaving in October, takes charge of a Saddlers side that are 18th in the table, four points above the relegation zone.

"I can't wait to get going - it's a fantastic club," Flynn said. external-link

"It is a club that wants to go in the right direction and that was key for me.

"I am bringing in togetherness. Every single team that I have been a part of, there has been a real togetherness."

Flynn's first game in charge will be at League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

