Bradford City have parted company with manager Derek Adams after eight months in charge at the League Two club.

Adams' last game in charge was Saturday's 1-0 home defeat by Exeter City, his ninth loss in 31 league games in charge that left the club 11th.

The 46-year-old joined the Bantams from Morecambe in June, but won only nine of 37 games in all competitions.

Assistant boss Mark Trueman will take charge of first-team affairs, including Saturday's game against Oldham.

