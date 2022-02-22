Ipswich Town v Cheltenham Town

IpswichIpswich Town19:45CheltenhamCheltenham Town
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rotherham
|32
|21
|6
|5
|58
|19
|39
|69
|2
|Wigan
|30
|19
|6
|5
|53
|28
|25
|63
|3
|MK Dons
|33
|17
|9
|7
|53
|35
|18
|60
|4
|Oxford Utd
|33
|16
|8
|9
|60
|41
|19
|56
|5
|Plymouth
|31
|16
|8
|7
|54
|36
|18
|56
|6
|Wycombe
|32
|15
|10
|7
|52
|40
|12
|55
|7
|Sunderland
|33
|16
|7
|10
|57
|46
|11
|55
|8
|Sheff Wed
|32
|15
|10
|7
|45
|35
|10
|55
|9
|Ipswich
|33
|14
|9
|10
|52
|38
|14
|51
|10
|Bolton
|33
|14
|6
|13
|52
|44
|8
|48
|11
|Portsmouth
|30
|12
|8
|10
|38
|31
|7
|44
|12
|Burton
|33
|12
|7
|14
|41
|44
|-3
|43
|13
|Accrington
|32
|12
|7
|13
|41
|49
|-8
|43
|14
|Cambridge
|32
|10
|11
|11
|42
|45
|-3
|41
|15
|Cheltenham
|32
|9
|13
|10
|43
|54
|-11
|40
|16
|Charlton
|32
|11
|6
|15
|41
|43
|-2
|39
|17
|Lincoln City
|31
|9
|8
|14
|36
|41
|-5
|35
|18
|Shrewsbury
|32
|8
|10
|14
|28
|33
|-5
|34
|19
|Fleetwood
|31
|7
|11
|13
|44
|53
|-9
|32
|20
|Wimbledon
|32
|6
|13
|13
|37
|51
|-14
|31
|21
|Morecambe
|32
|7
|9
|16
|43
|61
|-18
|30
|22
|Gillingham
|33
|5
|11
|17
|26
|55
|-29
|26
|23
|Doncaster
|34
|7
|4
|23
|24
|66
|-42
|25
|24
|Crewe
|32
|5
|7
|20
|26
|58
|-32
|22
