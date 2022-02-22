League One
SunderlandSunderland19:45BurtonBurton Albion
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Burton Albion

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham32216558193969
2Wigan30196553282563
3MK Dons33179753351860
4Oxford Utd33168960411956
5Plymouth31168754361856
6Wycombe321510752401255
7Sunderland331671057461155
8Sheff Wed321510745351055
9Ipswich331491052381451
10Bolton33146135244848
11Portsmouth30128103831744
12Burton33127144144-343
13Accrington32127134149-843
14Cambridge321011114245-341
15Cheltenham32913104354-1140
16Charlton32116154143-239
17Lincoln City3198143641-535
18Shrewsbury32810142833-534
19Fleetwood31711134453-932
20Wimbledon32613133751-1431
21Morecambe3279164361-1830
22Gillingham33511172655-2926
23Doncaster3474232466-4225
24Crewe3257202658-3222
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC