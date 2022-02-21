Swansea City v Bournemouth off because of storm damage 'safety issues'

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Joel Piroe celebrates
In their last home game, on 13 February, Swansea City beat Bristol City 3-1

Swansea City's Championship game against Bournemouth on Tuesday has been postponed with the Welsh club citing "safety reasons" after storm-damage at their home ground.

The club say neither a full assessment of damage at the Swansea.com Stadium nor the necessary repair work can be completed in time for kick-off.

The decision was made "following an inspection by the licensing authority and club management".

More bad weather is forecast in Wales.

It is understood Swansea are confident the damage will be repaired before their next home game, against Coventry City on Saturday, 5 March.

In their statement, Swansea said: "A rearranged date for this fixture will be announced in due course."

Bournemouth's last scheduled match against Nottingham Forest on Friday was also postponed after Storm Eunice caused damage to Vitality Stadium.

Fleetwood's League One game against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday is also off because of storm damage.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 22nd February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham31197579285164
2Bournemouth30177649262358
3Blackburn32159845331254
4QPR32158947371053
5Huddersfield33141184235753
6Sheff Utd31148943331050
7Middlesbrough31147103931849
8Luton3113994336748
9Nottm Forest311381043331047
10Coventry31138104036447
11West Brom321210103428646
12Preston331112103738-145
13Stoke31128114034644
14Millwall311110103333043
15Blackpool32119123538-342
16Bristol City33117154459-1540
17Swansea31108133243-1138
18Birmingham33910143951-1237
19Cardiff32106163951-1236
20Hull3397172737-1034
21Reading3295183962-2326
22Derby321012103335-221
23Peterborough3156202361-3821
24Barnsley3138201946-2717
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Peaky Blinders

Also in Sport