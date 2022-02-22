Match ends, Hull City 0, Barnsley 2.
Championship bottom side Barnsley stunned Hull City with two first-half goals to seal their first away win of the season.
They took the lead against the hosts early on when Carlton Morris crossed for Callum Styles to turn in from close range.
Morris doubled their lead with a tremendous volleyed effort just before the break after making a run into the box.
Tyler Smith had come closest to getting Hull back in contention but, after working onto a fine ball from Regan Slater, his solo effort was saved by Bradley Collins.
There were boos from the home crowd after a listless performance against a Tykes side who were nine points adrift.
The visitors were well worthy of their two-goal lead at the break, with Morris' impressive strike capping off a fine spell of play.
Barnsley could have been three goals up in the first half, but Amine Bassi had been flagged offside from Claudio Gomes' delivery before Styles got them off the mark.
Poya Asbaghi's side had only managed a point in their past 12 away games but saw out their victory to pull off a second win in their past three Championship games.
Meanwhile, for Hull, their winless run stretches to six games, with boss Shota Arveladze winning just one game since his arrival in January.
- 32Cartwright
- 24Bernard
- 17McLoughlin
- 4Greaves
- 21FlemingBooked at 45mins
- 27Slater
- 6SmallwoodSubstituted forDochertyat 59'minutes
- 16LongmanSubstituted forWalshat 78'minutes
- 10Honeyman
- 11Lewis-Potter
- 44ForssSubstituted forSmithat 60'minutes
- 5Jones
- 8Docherty
- 18Moncur
- 22Smith
- 23Huddlestone
- 37Robson
- 45Walsh
- 40Collins
- 2Williams
- 30Helik
- 6Andersen
- 26Vita
- 17Gomes
- 33WolfeSubstituted forBensonat 84'minutes
- 4StylesSubstituted forColeat 86'minutes
- 27BassiSubstituted forBrittainat 76'minutes
- 28Quina
- 14Morris
- 1Walton
- 7Brittain
- 10Benson
- 15Moon
- 23Hondermarck
- 24Halme
- 44Cole
- Steve Martin
- 16,421
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away18
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 0, Barnsley 2.
Brandon Fleming (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Brittain (Barnsley).
Post update
Sean McLoughlin (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Carlton Morris (Barnsley).
Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Remy Vita (Barnsley).
Regan Slater (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Devante Cole (Barnsley).
Offside, Hull City. Brandon Fleming tries a through ball, but Di'Shon Bernard is caught offside.
Substitution, Barnsley. Devante Cole replaces Callum Styles.
Liam Walsh (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Benson (Barnsley).
Substitution, Barnsley. Josh Benson replaces Matthew Wolfe.
Attempt saved. Di'Shon Bernard (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by George Honeyman with a cross.
Regan Slater (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Matthew Wolfe (Barnsley).
Attempt blocked. Sean McLoughlin (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Jordan Williams.
