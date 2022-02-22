Last updated on .From the section Championship

Barnsley have now won two of their past three games in the Championship

Championship bottom side Barnsley stunned Hull City with two first-half goals to seal their first away win of the season.

They took the lead against the hosts early on when Carlton Morris crossed for Callum Styles to turn in from close range.

Morris doubled their lead with a tremendous volleyed effort just before the break after making a run into the box.

Tyler Smith had come closest to getting Hull back in contention but, after working onto a fine ball from Regan Slater, his solo effort was saved by Bradley Collins.

There were boos from the home crowd after a listless performance against a Tykes side who were nine points adrift.

The visitors were well worthy of their two-goal lead at the break, with Morris' impressive strike capping off a fine spell of play.

Barnsley could have been three goals up in the first half, but Amine Bassi had been flagged offside from Claudio Gomes' delivery before Styles got them off the mark.

Poya Asbaghi's side had only managed a point in their past 12 away games but saw out their victory to pull off a second win in their past three Championship games.

Meanwhile, for Hull, their winless run stretches to six games, with boss Shota Arveladze winning just one game since his arrival in January.