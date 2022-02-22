Championship
HullHull City0BarnsleyBarnsley2

Hull City 0-2 Barnsley: Struggling Tykes stun home side to record first away win

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments24

Barnsley have now won two of their past three games in the Championship
Barnsley have now won two of their past three games in the Championship

Championship bottom side Barnsley stunned Hull City with two first-half goals to seal their first away win of the season.

They took the lead against the hosts early on when Carlton Morris crossed for Callum Styles to turn in from close range.

Morris doubled their lead with a tremendous volleyed effort just before the break after making a run into the box.

Tyler Smith had come closest to getting Hull back in contention but, after working onto a fine ball from Regan Slater, his solo effort was saved by Bradley Collins.

There were boos from the home crowd after a listless performance against a Tykes side who were nine points adrift.

The visitors were well worthy of their two-goal lead at the break, with Morris' impressive strike capping off a fine spell of play.

Barnsley could have been three goals up in the first half, but Amine Bassi had been flagged offside from Claudio Gomes' delivery before Styles got them off the mark.

Poya Asbaghi's side had only managed a point in their past 12 away games but saw out their victory to pull off a second win in their past three Championship games.

Meanwhile, for Hull, their winless run stretches to six games, with boss Shota Arveladze winning just one game since his arrival in January.

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Cartwright
  • 24Bernard
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 4Greaves
  • 21FlemingBooked at 45mins
  • 27Slater
  • 6SmallwoodSubstituted forDochertyat 59'minutes
  • 16LongmanSubstituted forWalshat 78'minutes
  • 10Honeyman
  • 11Lewis-Potter
  • 44ForssSubstituted forSmithat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Jones
  • 8Docherty
  • 18Moncur
  • 22Smith
  • 23Huddlestone
  • 37Robson
  • 45Walsh

Barnsley

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 40Collins
  • 2Williams
  • 30Helik
  • 6Andersen
  • 26Vita
  • 17Gomes
  • 33WolfeSubstituted forBensonat 84'minutes
  • 4StylesSubstituted forColeat 86'minutes
  • 27BassiSubstituted forBrittainat 76'minutes
  • 28Quina
  • 14Morris

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 7Brittain
  • 10Benson
  • 15Moon
  • 23Hondermarck
  • 24Halme
  • 44Cole
Referee:
Steve Martin
Attendance:
16,421

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamBarnsley
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home6
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home4
Away18

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Hull City 0, Barnsley 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Hull City 0, Barnsley 2.

  3. Post update

    Brandon Fleming (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Callum Brittain (Barnsley).

  5. Post update

    Sean McLoughlin (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Carlton Morris (Barnsley).

  7. Post update

    Keane Lewis-Potter (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Remy Vita (Barnsley).

  9. Post update

    Regan Slater (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Devante Cole (Barnsley).

  11. Post update

    Offside, Hull City. Brandon Fleming tries a through ball, but Di'Shon Bernard is caught offside.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnsley. Devante Cole replaces Callum Styles.

  13. Post update

    Liam Walsh (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Josh Benson (Barnsley).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnsley. Josh Benson replaces Matthew Wolfe.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Di'Shon Bernard (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by George Honeyman with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Regan Slater (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Wolfe (Barnsley).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sean McLoughlin (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Jordan Williams.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

24 comments

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 22:28

    Can some one tell me what’s happened to the new MO SALAH

    • Reply posted by Rob Lee, today at 22:30

      Rob Lee replied:
      Groin injury

  • Comment posted by Dave B, today at 22:22

    Can some one explain what has changed since Grant McCann was shown the door or is it just me

    • Reply posted by PeoplesPoet, today at 22:29

      PeoplesPoet replied:
      Managerial nounce......means to be quick witted, sharp, able to assimilate new skills quickly. This new fella has none of that. Turned us into Hull City Psychos. ☺

  • Comment posted by ru4eel, today at 22:17

    Hello…anybody there?

    • Reply posted by Proud Liverpool fans oppose Luis Diaz, today at 22:27

      Proud Liverpool fans oppose Luis Diaz replied:
      Yes.

  • Comment posted by Nafs Asp, today at 22:15

    The Peterborough game has 0-0 written all over it ???

    • Reply posted by Rob Lee, today at 22:32

      Rob Lee replied:
      Has Peterborough winning 1-0 all over it.

  • Comment posted by Yorkshire Ambassador, today at 22:15

    Barnsley winning, Doncaster Rovers winning, can both avoid the drop?

    • Reply posted by PeoplesPoet, today at 22:32

      PeoplesPoet replied:
      Unlikely tbf. Optimism is good for the soul. UTT.

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 22:14

    Bottom side beat fellow relegation threatened side that recently sacked their manager. That's a "stun" now apparently. Forget Yeovil or someone beating Man United or Liverpool, 24th beating 20th is now some great shock.

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 22:13

    One of the worst displays by a so called Hull City team I can remember get the joke of a manager out and get Grant back whilst he’s still available . This was shocking , well played Barnsley you fully deserved the three points.

    • Reply posted by Redrover4747 , today at 22:16

      Redrover4747 replied:
      Certainly did not expect that performance,our last away win was at Hull.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:12

    Barnsley will fly like Billy Caspers kestrel...
    "can that bird fly Casper?'

    • Reply posted by PeoplesPoet, today at 22:30

      PeoplesPoet replied:
      Oi giz my name back

  • Comment posted by Rob Lee, today at 22:08

    What Arveladze was trying to achieve there is a mystery to me. And do our players even check the league table? 😂 no spark on the pitch, no change in shape when it all went wrong and now Barnsley have a platform.

    • Reply posted by PeoplesPoet, today at 22:43

      PeoplesPoet replied:
      Sound like you could be Hull's next manager....

  • Comment posted by Gordon Ford, today at 22:07

    The great escape begins.

  • Comment posted by VanImpe, today at 22:06

    Good to see an English player getting a game at this level.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham31197579285164
2Bournemouth30177649262358
3Blackburn32159845331254
4QPR32158947371053
5Huddersfield33141184235753
6Middlesbrough32157104132952
7Sheff Utd31148943331050
8Coventry32148104237550
9Nottm Forest321391043331048
10Luton3113994336748
11West Brom331210113530546
12Preston341113103738-146
13Stoke31128114034644
14Millwall311110103333043
15Blackpool32119123538-342
16Bristol City34117164561-1640
17Swansea31108133243-1138
18Birmingham34910154053-1337
19Cardiff32106163951-1236
20Hull3497182739-1234
21Reading33105184163-2229
22Derby321012103335-221
23Peterborough3156202361-3821
24Barnsley3248202146-2520
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport