Match ends, Middlesbrough 2, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Middlesbrough came from a goal down at half-time to beat West Bromwich Albion and record a seventh straight home win.
Match-winner Marcus Tavernier played a part in all three goals as Chris Wilder's Boro extended the punchless Baggies' run to six games without a win.
After almost eight hours without a goal, Steve Bruce's Albion took the lead on 28 minutes when Andy Carroll made a menace of himself, got to the by-line, his pull-back was half cleared to Jayson Molumby, whose left-footed shot deflected in off Tavernier.
But Boro were level on the hour when Riley McGree cut the Albion defence open with a superb ball, Tavernier pulled back and Paddy McNair arrived right on cue to steer home right-footed for his first goal in three months.
Tavernier then got on the scoresheet himself when Anfernee Dijksteel and Isaiah Jones combined and Jones crossed for the Boro midfielder to meet at the far post - and sentence travel-sick Albion to a sixth straight away defeat.
Baggies still backfiring
For the first hour at the Riverside, Bruce's reshuffled side looked on course to extend Albion's recent run of results on Teesside, where they had won on three of their past five trips.
Bruce, up against Wilder, who was still playing when his counterpart began his managerial career at Sheffield United in 1999, reverted to a 4-3-3 formation.
He recalled Grady Diangana, who had scored Albion's previous goal in the 3-0 win over Peterborough exactly a month ago, and right-back Dara O'Shea, who made his first start since recovering from the fractured ankle he suffered on international duty for the Republic of Ireland in September.
But Boro's fightback means West Brom have now shipped seven second-half goals in their past five games. And that adds to the problem they have up front where, aside from the physical threat of Carroll, they offered very little.
After inheriting a Baggies side who had not scored in their previous two games, Bruce had suffered three successive blanks since taking over, during which time his team had picked up just a solitary point.
Once Boro had stepped up a gear after a half-time reshuffle, Albion had no answer - and there could have been more home goals as Wilder's men went to complete the club's best home winning streak since September 2018, to lift them back up into sixth, at least for 24 hours.
West Brom stay 11th but are now six points outside the play-offs.
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Lumley
- 2Dijksteel
- 6Fry
- 17McNair
- 35JonesBooked at 86mins
- 48McGree
- 16HowsonBooked at 90mins
- 7Tavernier
- 3TaylorSubstituted forWatmoreat 55'minutes
- 47BalogunSubstituted forSporarat 55'minutes
- 26ConnollySubstituted forPeltierat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Sporar
- 14Peltier
- 18Watmore
- 22Bamba
- 23Léa Siliki
- 28Daniels
- 37Coburn
West Brom
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Johnstone
- 4O'Shea
- 6Ajayi
- 5Bartley
- 3TownsendSubstituted forFurlongat 82'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 27Mowatt
- 14MolumbyBooked at 31mins
- 11DianganaSubstituted forTullochat 80'minutes
- 20ReachBooked at 37minsSubstituted forRobinsonat 76'minutes
- 18Grant
- 15Carroll
Substitutes
- 2Furlong
- 7Robinson
- 16Clarke
- 21Kipré
- 25Button
- 28Tulloch
- 29Gardner-Hickman
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 21,646
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 2, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Post update
Offside, Middlesbrough. Patrick McNair tries a through ball, but Lee Peltier is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lee Peltier (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Rayhaan Tulloch (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Riley McGree (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lee Peltier (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Dael Fry (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Patrick McNair.
Post update
Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Lee Peltier replaces Aaron Connolly.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Darnell Furlong replaces Conor Townsend.
Side note - the referee made some really really poor calls against us today, could have cost us, but we fought hard and in the end a very good win. #UTB
she has more experience in dealing with antiques...
No HYS on the Chelsea game yet, they are still looking for an English player to interview.
He wasn't the one playing on the pitch.
And he had nothing to do with WBA as the Baggies slid away from a 3way battle for automatic promotion to mid table mediocrity.
I don't think even Sir Alex or Pep could rescue your season.
((from a fan of a club without parachute payments, but above WBA))