MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough2West BromWest Bromwich Albion1

Middlesbrough 2-1 West Brom: Boro come from behind to beat Albion

Marcus Tavernier's Middlesbrough winner was only his second goal of the season
Middlesbrough came from a goal down at half-time to beat West Bromwich Albion and record a seventh straight home win.

Match-winner Marcus Tavernier played a part in all three goals as Chris Wilder's Boro extended the punchless Baggies' run to six games without a win.

After almost eight hours without a goal, Steve Bruce's Albion took the lead on 28 minutes when Andy Carroll made a menace of himself, got to the by-line, his pull-back was half cleared to Jayson Molumby, whose left-footed shot deflected in off Tavernier.

But Boro were level on the hour when Riley McGree cut the Albion defence open with a superb ball, Tavernier pulled back and Paddy McNair arrived right on cue to steer home right-footed for his first goal in three months.

Tavernier then got on the scoresheet himself when Anfernee Dijksteel and Isaiah Jones combined and Jones crossed for the Boro midfielder to meet at the far post - and sentence travel-sick Albion to a sixth straight away defeat.

Jayson Molumby's first goal for West Bromwich Albion, set up by Andy Carroll, was only the second of his career
Baggies still backfiring

For the first hour at the Riverside, Bruce's reshuffled side looked on course to extend Albion's recent run of results on Teesside, where they had won on three of their past five trips.

Bruce, up against Wilder, who was still playing when his counterpart began his managerial career at Sheffield United in 1999, reverted to a 4-3-3 formation.

He recalled Grady Diangana, who had scored Albion's previous goal in the 3-0 win over Peterborough exactly a month ago, and right-back Dara O'Shea, who made his first start since recovering from the fractured ankle he suffered on international duty for the Republic of Ireland in September.

But Boro's fightback means West Brom have now shipped seven second-half goals in their past five games. And that adds to the problem they have up front where, aside from the physical threat of Carroll, they offered very little.

After inheriting a Baggies side who had not scored in their previous two games, Bruce had suffered three successive blanks since taking over, during which time his team had picked up just a solitary point.

Once Boro had stepped up a gear after a half-time reshuffle, Albion had no answer - and there could have been more home goals as Wilder's men went to complete the club's best home winning streak since September 2018, to lift them back up into sixth, at least for 24 hours.

West Brom stay 11th but are now six points outside the play-offs.

Middlesbrough

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 2Dijksteel
  • 6Fry
  • 17McNair
  • 35JonesBooked at 86mins
  • 48McGree
  • 16HowsonBooked at 90mins
  • 7Tavernier
  • 3TaylorSubstituted forWatmoreat 55'minutes
  • 47BalogunSubstituted forSporarat 55'minutes
  • 26ConnollySubstituted forPeltierat 83'minutes

  • 11Sporar
  • 14Peltier
  • 18Watmore
  • 22Bamba
  • 23Léa Siliki
  • 28Daniels
  • 37Coburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Johnstone
  • 4O'Shea
  • 6Ajayi
  • 5Bartley
  • 3TownsendSubstituted forFurlongat 82'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 27Mowatt
  • 14MolumbyBooked at 31mins
  • 11DianganaSubstituted forTullochat 80'minutes
  • 20ReachBooked at 37minsSubstituted forRobinsonat 76'minutes
  • 18Grant
  • 15Carroll

  • 2Furlong
  • 7Robinson
  • 16Clarke
  • 21Kipré
  • 25Button
  • 28Tulloch
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
21,646

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home9
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away8

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Middlesbrough 2, West Bromwich Albion 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 2, West Bromwich Albion 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Middlesbrough. Patrick McNair tries a through ball, but Lee Peltier is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough).

  5. Post update

    Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Lee Peltier (Middlesbrough).

  7. Post update

    Rayhaan Tulloch (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Booking

    Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Riley McGree (Middlesbrough).

  10. Post update

    Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lee Peltier (Middlesbrough).

  12. Post update

    Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Booking

    Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Booking

    Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Dael Fry (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion).

  17. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Patrick McNair.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Middlesbrough. Lee Peltier replaces Aaron Connolly.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Darnell Furlong replaces Conor Townsend.

Comments

Join the conversation

97 comments

  • Comment posted by darrenNE, today at 22:40

    Good luck west brom, we at Newcastle said how bad his "footie" wld be and if your owners don't act soon then it's only downwards for you until u get rid n then get a decent replacement in n de-bruce the side

  • Comment posted by TheMightyBoro, today at 22:35

    Massive result for Boro. Wilder our best 'signing' in years. Changed the game quickly with his subs and positively as well.

    Side note - the referee made some really really poor calls against us today, could have cost us, but we fought hard and in the end a very good win. #UTB

  • Comment posted by U20710460, today at 22:34

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Garry S, today at 22:30

    It is bemusing to see a side set out to play poor football from the start of the game. It would have been outrageous if WBA had left with anything more than a defeat tonight. They deserved nothing and got nothing. Boro will not win every week but at least we go for it and play football. UTB

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:30

    Fiona Bruce would have a better chance of getting WBA promoted.
    she has more experience in dealing with antiques...

  • Comment posted by The Arkles, today at 22:29

    West Brom need a Bruno Fernandes, a player who can break up oppostion attacks by diving, screaming out in fake pain and can badger referees to send opponents off better than any other player in the English leagues.

  • Comment posted by VanImpe, today at 22:25

    Bruce was the last English manager to finish in the top 17 of the EPL.
    No HYS on the Chelsea game yet, they are still looking for an English player to interview.

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 22:34

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      Surely this just suggests that it doesn’t matter whether your manager is English though? Why would teams seek out English managers if they aren’t performing?

  • Comment posted by Gary Mabbutts Knee, today at 22:24

    Why all the vitriol for Steve Bruce?
    He wasn't the one playing on the pitch.

    And he had nothing to do with WBA as the Baggies slid away from a 3way battle for automatic promotion to mid table mediocrity.

    I don't think even Sir Alex or Pep could rescue your season.

    ((from a fan of a club without parachute payments, but above WBA))

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 22:28

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      No vitriol. Just pointing out that he’s proving us right. Everyone was telling us at NUFC that the fans were wrong to criticise him and we should’ve just been happy that he kept us up. His performances this season with us and now at West Brom are showing that we were justified.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 22:23

    West Brom guilty of buying average at best championship players and now paying the price. Lai out !

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 22:21

    Don’t question Bruce’s ability to manage a football team, he is a lovely family man. I’m sure he will keep WBA “ticking over” - that’s what every supporter wants after all!

  • Comment posted by Albert Adomah, today at 22:21

    If Steve Bruce was still at Newcastle they would be playing Reading and Cardiff next season…..but now they will be hopeful how qualifying for the Champions League under Howe.

    • Reply posted by Al Thomas, today at 22:35

      Al Thomas replied:
      Er, League Cup Champions is what you’re trying to say..

  • Comment posted by Proud Liverpool fans oppose Luis Diaz, today at 22:20

    Yes, Boro.

  • Comment posted by Wee Tubby Brewster, today at 22:20

    If Steve Bruce was the answer what was the question!

    • Reply posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 22:22

      Baron of Brierdene replied:
      How do we spoil a decent team?

  • Comment posted by Cib, today at 22:20

    I haven't read Steve Bruce post match comments but I suspect he will throw his players under the bus again. I think they still love him in Hull

    • Reply posted by terry phillips, today at 22:32

      terry phillips replied:
      The man's full of excuses he hasn't a clue they got rid of one clown to bring in a bigger clown only one player playing for wba tonight the rest embarrassing to watch feel sorry for carol works hard while the rest haven't a clue

  • Comment posted by torko 33, today at 22:18

    I don't know who has assembled this albion side but to say they are average is being kind .Can't blame bruce for that .Have no idea how they sort themselves out

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 22:38

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      They were 6th after 29 games before Bruce was appointed, averaging ~1.5 points per game. It’s taken him 4 matches to drag them down to 11th, and he’s averaging 0.25 points per game.

      But yeah sure he’s doing a wonderful job…

  • Comment posted by jambo1, today at 22:18

    Pay the compo now Bruce out.

    • Reply posted by The DOOG, today at 22:40

      The DOOG replied:
      It doesn't matter who the manager is. Baggies have a board that dont give a toss.

  • Comment posted by Albert Adomah, today at 22:17

    Steve Bruce was signed because of his tactical nous And winning mentality.that’s what West Brom said.

  • Comment posted by lee19760_0, today at 22:13

    Steve Bruce working his magic. Maybe us Newcastle fans were on to something after all. Don’t worry his friends in the media will insist he’s doing a great job for a good few months yet.

  • Comment posted by G1, today at 22:12

    Steve Bruce finally gets 3 points for a North East team

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 22:44

      Forza Italia replied:
      On the positive side for West Brom, they did at least score a goal

