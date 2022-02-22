Last updated on .From the section Championship

Marcus Tavernier's Middlesbrough winner was only his second goal of the season

Middlesbrough came from a goal down at half-time to beat West Bromwich Albion and record a seventh straight home win.

Match-winner Marcus Tavernier played a part in all three goals as Chris Wilder's Boro extended the punchless Baggies' run to six games without a win.

After almost eight hours without a goal, Steve Bruce's Albion took the lead on 28 minutes when Andy Carroll made a menace of himself, got to the by-line, his pull-back was half cleared to Jayson Molumby, whose left-footed shot deflected in off Tavernier.

But Boro were level on the hour when Riley McGree cut the Albion defence open with a superb ball, Tavernier pulled back and Paddy McNair arrived right on cue to steer home right-footed for his first goal in three months.

Tavernier then got on the scoresheet himself when Anfernee Dijksteel and Isaiah Jones combined and Jones crossed for the Boro midfielder to meet at the far post - and sentence travel-sick Albion to a sixth straight away defeat.

Jayson Molumby's first goal for West Bromwich Albion, set up by Andy Carroll, was only the second of his career - and his first in front of a crowd

Baggies still backfiring

For the first hour at the Riverside, Bruce's reshuffled side looked on course to extend Albion's recent run of results on Teesside, where they had won on three of their past five trips.

Bruce, up against Wilder, who was still playing when his counterpart began his managerial career at Sheffield United in 1999, reverted to a 4-3-3 formation.

He recalled Grady Diangana, who had scored Albion's previous goal in the 3-0 win over Peterborough exactly a month ago, and right-back Dara O'Shea, who made his first start since recovering from the fractured ankle he suffered on international duty for the Republic of Ireland in September.

But Boro's fightback means West Brom have now shipped seven second-half goals in their past five games. And that adds to the problem they have up front where, aside from the physical threat of Carroll, they offered very little.

After inheriting a Baggies side who had not scored in their previous two games, Bruce had suffered three successive blanks since taking over, during which time his team had picked up just a solitary point.

Once Boro had stepped up a gear after a half-time reshuffle, Albion had no answer - and there could have been more home goals as Wilder's men went to complete the club's best home winning streak since September 2018, to lift them back up into sixth, at least for 24 hours.

West Brom stay 11th but are now six points outside the play-offs.