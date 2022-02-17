Last updated on .From the section Dundee

Mark McGhee had a four-year spell as Scotland assistant

Mark McGhee has been appointed Dundee manager on a deal until the end of the season.

The club, who are second bottom of the Scottish Premiership, sacked James McPake on Wednesday, despite winning his past two games.

McGhee, 64, returns to the Scottish top flight almost five years since leaving Motherwell.

However, he will not be in the dugout until he serves a six-game ban incurred at the end of his Well tenure.

Former Scotland striker McGhee left his role as assistant at National League club Stockport County in October after Simon Rusk's sacking, with the side 10th in England's fifth tier at the time.

The former Aberdeen, Celtic and Newcastle United striker's last spell as manager was with Eastbourne Borough, where he took over as caretaker in February 2019 but was not kept on after their narrow escape from relegation in National League South.

McGhee had previously had a two-month spell in charge of Barnet, but he was moved to a "head of technical" role as Graham Westley took over as head coach, then dismissed from that new role shortly after.

He had first moved to Motherwell in 2007 after spells in charge of Reading, Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Millwall and Brighton & Hove Albion.

McGhee helped Motherwell finish third in Scotland's top flight and qualify for European competition for the first time in 13 years before moving on to Aberdeen and Bristol Rovers - then returned to Fir Park in 2015 midway through a four-year spell as Scotland assistant under Strachan.

He left Motherwell on 28 February 2017, with his side sitting three points above the automatic relegation spot and takes over a squad lying in the relegation play-off spot, just one point above St Johnstone and six adrift of Ross County.