Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
PSGParis Saint Germain20:00Real MadridReal Madrid
Venue: Parc des Princes

Paris St-Germain v Real Madrid: Neymar could make PSG return in Champions League

Last updated on .From the section European Football

PSG's Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi
Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi are all expected to feature for PSG against Real Madrid

Neymar could play his first game for Paris St-Germain since November when they host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

The Brazilian is back in training after suffering an ankle injury.

Ex-Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos is PSG's only absentee as he continues to struggle with a calf problem.

"Given the players involved this could have been the final," said PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino's side lost in the semi-finals to Manchester City last season and the pressure is growing on the former Tottenham boss to deliver a first European title to the French side.

The Qatar-owned club lost the 2020 final to Bayern Munich but before that had gone out in the last 16 in three straight seasons.

Lionel Messi, who signed from Barcelona in the summer, has scored five of his seven goals for the club in the Champions League and also netted a record 26 times against Real Madrid during his time at Barca.

"PSG have been trying to win this trophy for 50 years, so we are the challengers," said Pochettino, whose team are 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

"We have so much respect for Real Madrid as one of the best teams in the world. You don't win 13 European Cups thanks to your coaches, that is down to the overall strength of the club.

"We are the challengers, a lot of effort has gone into building a squad to achieve our dream but we're still the challengers and Real Madrid are the ones who have a habit of winning the Champions League."

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64021810812
2PSG6321138511
3RB Leipzig6213151417
4Club Bruges6114620-144

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool66001761118
2Atl Madrid621378-17
3FC Porto6123411-75
4AC Milan611469-34

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax66002051518
2Sporting6303141229
3B Dortmund63031011-19
4Besiktas6006319-160

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid65011431115
2Inter Milan631285310
3Sheriff Tiraspol6213711-47
4Shakhtar Donetsk6024212-102

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66002231918
2Benfica622279-28
3Barcelona621329-77
4Dynamo Kyiv6015111-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6321118311
2Villarreal6312129310
3Atalanta61321213-16
4Young Boys6123712-55

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille632174311
2RB Salzburg631286210
3Sevilla61325506
4Wolfsburg6123510-55

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus6501106415
2Chelsea6411134913
3Zenit St Petersburg6123101005
4Malmö FF6015114-131
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport