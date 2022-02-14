Last updated on .From the section Football

There were 76 new positive tests from 28 December to 10 January

The latest coronavirus testing rounds in the Premier League have found 14 new cases in the past week.

That is down from the previous week's total of 22 positive tests.

Between Monday 7 February and Sunday 13 February, 6,299 players and club staff were tested for Covid and there were 14 new positive tests.

That number reflects a continued downward trend since 103 positive cases were recorded between 20 and 26 December.

Players or club staff with positive results in the latest round of testing will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

The league introduced tighter protocols in January to ward off the threat of the competition being suspended because of coronavirus.

The last top-flght fixture postponed because of Covid-19 was Aston Villa against Everton on 17 January.