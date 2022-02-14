Last updated on .From the section Alloa

Barry Ferguson's Alloa have only won a single league game since October

Barry Ferguson has resigned from his managerial post at Scottish League 1 strugglers Alloa Athletic.

It comes after the Clackmannanshire side have managed to win just two games in 15 and sit eighth in the table.

Former Kelty Hearts boss Ferguson took over last May following Alloa's relegation from the Championship under Peter Grant.

His last game in charge was Saturday's 3-1 home defeat by bottom side East Fife.

"I have huge respect for Barry and appreciate the effort he has given the club this season," said Alloa chairman Mike Mulraney.

"Whilst I share Barry's disappointment in our performances over the last few weeks I have nothing but praise for his endeavour and commitment to the club in his time with us."