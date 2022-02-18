Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Luke Williams (left) joined Russell Martin (right) at MK Dons in November 2019 before following him to Swansea

Swansea City's assistant head coach Luke Williams has left the Championship club.

Former Swindon Town manager Williams, 40, was appointed alongside head coach Russell Martin in August 2021.

Swansea say Williams has departed for personal reasons and have indicated that he is unlikely to be replaced before the end of the season.

Williams joined Swansea having previously served as Martin's number two at MK Dons.

"Everyone at Swansea City would like to wish Luke all the best for the future and thank him for his hard work while at the club," Swansea said in a statement.

Matt Gill, Swansea's technical development coach, is likely to act as Martin's assistant for the rest of this season.

Williams was Swindon manager between 2015 and 2017 and had a spell in charge of Bristol City Under-23s before joining the Dons in 2019.

He left the League One club for Swansea along with Martin, Gill and goalkeeping coach Dean Thornton.