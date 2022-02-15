Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Hibernian head coach Jack Ross and St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin are being considered by Aberdeen to replace Stephen Glass as manager. (Record) external-link

Paul Lambert, the former Scotland captain and one-time Aston Villa boss, is interested in the Aberdeen manager's job. (Sun) external-link

Ex-Aberdeen striker Charlie Nicholas urges the Dons to appoint former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their new manager. (Record) external-link

Theo Ten Caat, who played for Aberdeen in the 1990s, believes the club made a mistake when they appointed Scott Brown as a player-coach. (Sun) external-link

Erling Braut Haaland will miss Borussia Dortmund's Europa League meeting with Rangers on Thursday. (Express) external-link

Former Ibrox player Ronald de Boer believes Rangers can upset Dortmund. (Sun) external-link

Forward Marco Reus says there is never a good time to face his Dortmund side. (Record) external-link

Rangers "don't budget to be in the Champions League", says managing director Stewart Robertson, who plays down suggestions the club would need to sell players if they do not win the Scottish Premiership. (Sky Sports) external-link

Danny Mullen should be fit to face Celtic this week despite limping off during Dundee's 3-0 Scottish Cup defeat of Peterhead. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Bodo/Glimt goalkeeper Nikita Haikin hopes his side can beat Celtic in the Europa Conference League and help him earn a move to the UK. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will "look everywhere" for players as he highlights the impact of Hearts' Australian duo Nathan Atkinson and Cammy Devlin.(Scotsman - subscription required) external-link