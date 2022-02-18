Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons

Amy Irons is on a roll with five wins in a row in the Sportscene Predictions, helping her narrow the pundits' lead in the standings.

So we've brought out the big guns, with BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter up against the season's highest-scoring pundit - former Scotland international Chris Iwelumo - in forecasting the scores of the weekend's six fixtures.

A correct result earns 40 points and the right outcome 10.

AmyChris
Hibernian v Ross County1-11-2
Livingston v St Mirren1-21-2
Motherwell v Aberdeen2-01-1
St Johnstone v Hearts1-10-2
Dundee United v Rangers (Sun)1-30-2
Celtic v Dundee (Sun)2-04-0

All games at 15:00 GMT on Saturday unless stated

Hibernian v Ross County

Hibernian v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Chris' prediction: 1-2

Livingston v St Mirren

Livingston v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Chris' prediction: 1-2

Motherwell v Aberdeen

Motherwell v Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Chris' prediction: 1-1

St Johnstone v Hearts

St Johnstone v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Chris' prediction: 0-2

Dundee United v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Dundee United v Rangers

Amy's prediction: 1-3

Chris' prediction: 0-2

Celtic v Dundee (Sun, 15:00)

Celtic v Dundee

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Chris' prediction: 4-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170
Neil Alexander100
Richard Foster80 & 50
Kris Doolan80
Richard Gordon70
Stuart Kettlewell70
Craig Levein70
Rory Loy70
James McFadden70
Michael Stewart70
Charlie Adam60
Tam Cowan60
Julie Fleeting60
Stuart Cosgrove50
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40 & 20
Kenny Miller40
Steven Thompson40
Rachel Corsie30
Allan Preston30
Craig Easton20
Marvin Bartley10
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy1210
Pundits1370
Amy v Pundits
P25W11D3L11

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC